The following is a sample of major events in larger venues within driving distance of the tri-states. For most, you can visit www.ticketmaster.com for tickets. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, check venues for postponed or canceled events.

Cedar Rapids

U.S. Cellular Center (319-398-5211, uscellularcenter.com)

Riverdance, 7:30 p.m. May 27. $53-$78.

Celtic Woman Celebration, 7 p.m. June 2. $42.

The Roundup Music Festival, June 24-26. Ticket prices vary by performer.

Happy Together Tour, Aug. 5, $49.50-$79.50.

Blue Oyster Cult, 7 p.m. Aug. 13. $37-$82.

Justin Moore and Tracy Lawrence, 7 p.m. Sept. 25. $39.50-$59.50.

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas, 8 p.m. Dec. 17. $35-$75.

Iowa City

The Englert (319-688-2653, www.englert.org)

Jayhawks, 7:30 p.m. May 7. $15-$33.50.

Taj Mahal, 7 p.m. Oct. 17. $45-$65.

Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23. $15-$180.

Madison

Barrymore Theatre (608-241-8633, www.barrymorelive.com)

Gaelic Storm, 8 p.m. March 6. $25 advance, $30 day of show.

Steeldrivers, 8 p.m. March 12. $30 advance, $35 day of show.

Delbert McClinton, 8 p.m. April 9. $35, $40 day of show.

Tommy Emmanuel, CGP with Joe Robinson, 7:30 p.m. July 30. $22-$32.

Robert Cray Band, 8 p.m. Aug. 17. $35 advance, $40 day of show.

Quad Cities

Adler Theater (563-326-8500, www.adlertheatre.com/events)

Dwight Yoakam, 7:30 p.m. June 17. $49, $69, $99, $128.

ordon Lightfoot, 8 p.m. July 19. $30, $45, $60, $75.

Postmodern Jukebox, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29. $39.50, $49.50, $75.

TaxSlayer Center (309-764-2000, www.taxslayercenter.com)

Mercy Me, 7 p.m. April 9. TBA.

Kane Brown, 7 p.m. April 22. $78, $88, $98, $100.

Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, 8 p.m. June 18, 2021. $41.75, $62.75, $83.75, $136.25.

JoJo Siwa, 7 p.m. July 10. $39.50, $49.50, $69.50.

Matchbox Twenty, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 18. $35, $47, $63, $85.

Michael Buble, 8 p.m. Sept. 16. $68.50, $88.50, $143.

TobyMac, 7 p.m. Oct. 2. $22.75, $32.75, $42.75, $72.75, $92.75.

Wisconsin Dells

Crystal Grand Music Theatre (877-987-6487, www.crystalgrand.com)

Gary Allan, 8 p.m. April 10. $19.95-$150.

Josh Turner, 8 p.m. April 23. $19.95-$150.

Gin Blossoms, 8 p.m. April 24. $19.95-$169.

Home Free, 8 p.m. June 11. $19.95-$150.

Molly Hatchet, 8 p.m. July 10. $19.95-$100.

Beach Boys, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 13. $60.95-$155.

Jerrod Niemann, 8 p.m. Aug. 14. $29.95-$35.95.

Oak Ridge Boys, 3 p.m. Aug. 21. $19.95-$45.95.

Steven Adler of Guns N’ Roses, 8 p.m. Sept. 10, $16.95-$151.

Martina McBride, 7 p.m. Sept. 17. $19.95-$150.

Randy Houser, 8 p.m. Nov. 13. $19.95-$65.95.

Little River Band, 8 p.m. Dec. 10. $39.95-$62.95.

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas, 8 p.m. Dec. 11. $19.95-$69.95.

Rick Springfield, 8 p.m. Dec. 18. $19.95-$150.

