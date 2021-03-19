The Russo Brothers return to the directors chair with “Cherry” following their biggest venture yet with “Avengers: Endgame.”
Based on the novel of the same name, the film follows an unnamed protagonist referred to only as Cherry. Following his deployment in the Army, Cherry becomes an opioid addict who robs banks to sustain his lifestyle.
The film stars Tom Holland, Ciara Bravo and Jack Reynor. It’s directed by Anthony and Joe Russo.
The Russos swing for the fences in an ultra-ambitious drama that sheds light on PTSD and addiction. While not all creative decisions work, I can’t help but admire the twisted beauty of the storytelling.
Holland is best known for his charismatic portrayal as Spider-Man. The actor sheds all of that for this role. Holland gives an incredible performance that’s easily the best of his career. His portrayal of grief, trauma and addiction is difficult to watch at times.
Holland also serves as the film’s narrator across the separate chapters of the film. While his voiceover proved to be jarring initially, I ended up appreciating his narration. There’s also a fourth-wall-breaking element with his performance that’s unique.
For example, the viewer sees Cherry make comments to the audience while he’s in the middle of a bank heist. Holland’s ability to snap between present and future tenses in these scenes is entertaining. There’s a high level of acting skill to pull that off. While I was unsure of the decision, it really grew on me and made the film feel like an unconventional drama.
Bravo does a great job opposite Holland. The evolution of her character is emotional. She’s able to perform equally tasking sequences of drug use with Holland. It becomes quite hard to watch at times, but she pulls it off in spades.
There’s a myriad of interesting creative decisions throughout the film. The people who Cherry speaks to hold name tags such as “Mr. Whomever.” The different banks are referred to as “The Bank” or a profanity-laced alternative. There’s a strange sense of humor with these things.
Some chapters are shot in different styles. The basic training chapter is shot in a different film stock. There are occasional red flashes of dialogue appearing as text across the screen. Earlier chapters feature some experimental uses of lighting and focus.
Many of these visual idiosyncrasies add a level of uniqueness. However, they can be baffling and misplaced at times. The Russos try to flex their filmmaking tastes. Although I respect the effort, it can feel pretentious.
There are many genres touched in the film. I admire the direction of the war sequences and bank robberies. The Russos shoot these in a way that maximizes the tension. Holland’s unhinged performance is the glue that holds all of the uneven story beats together for the viewer. Also, Henry Jackman’s chilling musical score in the final scene is goosebump-raising.
Despite some strange storytelling decisions, “Cherry” hits where it counts. The Russos’ foray into smaller-scaled filmmaking is narratively ambitious and certainly a conversation-starter. Holland reinvents himself and breaks the mold in his layered portrayal. There’s sharp commentary on the opioid epidemic and treatment of soldiers sprinkled in throughout.
For all of its flaws, I admire the large ambitions of the story. I’m interested in seeing the response to this movie through the course of time. It’s anything but conventional. I’m looking forward to the Russo’s and Holland’s next efforts.
I give “Cherry” 4 stars out of 5. The film is rated R and runs for 2 hours and 20 minutes. It’s available to stream on Apple TV+.