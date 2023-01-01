When selling on eBay key words bring people to discover the unusual and unique.
But what happens when an item has no markings, you have no idea who made it or what it is made of and all you have is the item as it appears on your desk.
The item pictured here is one of those items.
First, as anyone can see, it is a metal stature of a bull.
The stance and style brings to mind some of the images that the great artist Pablo Picasso created during his lifetime. So we used the term “mid-century modern” to draw attention to the listing as well.
The full title that we gave to this item was “Mid Century Modern Metal Cast Iron Sculpture Statue Charging Bull 1950.”
With this title and several great photos in the listing we managed to find a buyer who paid $214.95 for this impressive work of art.
The power of this picture truly illustrates the item more than any words can do alone. The power of the pictures on eBay helps to sell items more than the descriptions, which people often do not take the time to read.
We take a great deal of time with photography here at EZ Sell USA to give our buyers the images and information they need.
If you have an item and you would like to know what it is worth, send digital pictures with a brief description to paulhconnor@gmail.com or make an appointment to visit 201 N. Commerce St., Galena, Ill. Visit www.ezsellusa.com.
