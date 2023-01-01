Bullstatue.jpg

This bull statute sold recently on eBay for more than $200.

When selling on eBay key words bring people to discover the unusual and unique.

But what happens when an item has no markings, you have no idea who made it or what it is made of and all you have is the item as it appears on your desk.

If you have an item and you would like to know what it is worth, send digital pictures with a brief description to paulhconnor@gmail.com or make an appointment to visit 201 N. Commerce St., Galena, Ill. Visit www.ezsellusa.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.