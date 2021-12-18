In my four-decade journalism career, the compliment I most treasure came from Bob, a county board chairman who was a frequent news source.
“If Lyn Jerde wrote it,” Bob once said to me, “then that’s what happened.”
The scoffing of certain “fake news” critics notwithstanding, what Bob described is the standard to which every journalist I know aspires.
Good journalists get their facts accurate and their quotes verbatim. If there’s something wrong with the story — key information missing (a “hole”), a name misspelled, a not-quite-correct job title — a good journalist hurts inside, whether or not it’s her fault.
As the Telegraph Herald reporter assigned to cover religion — the Meaning of Life beat, I called it, when I held the job from 1987 to 1998 — I once had this conversation with my editor:
“The Bible,” I said, “is not journalism.”
I didn’t say, “The Bible is poor journalism.” I said it isn’t journalism at all.
It’s something much better, much richer, much truer and much more timeless.
Like most Western Christians, I’m spending this liturgical season taking a closer look at the nativity stories.
Yes, “stories,” plural.
The accounts of Christ’s birth in the Gospels according to Matthew and Luke are distinct from one another — the biggest difference being that Matthew’s version is told mainly from Joseph’s viewpoint, while the Luke story is largely from Mary’s perspective.
Does either account portray, with the kind of precision for which every good journalist aims, the who-what-where-when-why-how of the Nativity?
Does the writer of Matthew’s Gospel report accurately what Herod said to the Magi?
Does the writer of Luke’s Gospel report, word for word, what Zechariah said before the Angel Gabriel silenced him, or what Mary sang upon meeting Elizabeth?
Most Biblical scholars would probably respond in one or both of two ways: “Probably not” and “It doesn’t matter.”
Regardless of whether you have a literal belief in every word of the Nativity stories in the Gospels, the stories are Truth with a capital T.
The nativity stories are literature. They’re art. And like all good literature and art, they transcend time and place. They speak to people of all nations, all eras, all economic circumstances.
And all ages.
While Biblical scholars seek to discern whether there really was a census that required Joseph to travel from Nazareth to Bethlehem, or whether Jesus’ birthplace really was a livestock barn, we pause to be amazed at the wonder of the Divine dwelling among us.
Toddlers learning to babble “ma-ma” and “da-da” can understand that Jesus was a spitting-up, pooping baby just like them.
Teen girls can contemplate how mortified Mary and Joseph must have been, having to tell their parents about this pregnancy.
Sunday school pupils, too young to know what a “virgin” is or why angels would be scary, can don old bathrobes, wrap towels around their heads and sing carols in the candlelit church chancel.
When I was a little girl, my brothers, cousins and I acted out the Nativity in the living room of our grandparents’ farmhouse, before we opened our presents on Christmas Eve.
Our little drama wasn’t just for us, but for our elders, who marveled, decade after decade, at the miracle: God With Us.