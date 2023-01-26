In April of 2022, actress Alyssa Milano, 50, told NBC New York that she was still struggling with symptoms of the COVID-19 infection she contracted more than two years ago. “Every symptom that they list ... I have had. Shortness of breath, heart palpitations, brain fog, exhaustion at 4 o’clock in the evening, tingling in my hands and feet and just forgetfulness.”

That persistent struggle to feel like your old self again after recovering from COVID-19 is something one in every 13 adults in America is contending with!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.