In April of 2022, actress Alyssa Milano, 50, told NBC New York that she was still struggling with symptoms of the COVID-19 infection she contracted more than two years ago. “Every symptom that they list ... I have had. Shortness of breath, heart palpitations, brain fog, exhaustion at 4 o’clock in the evening, tingling in my hands and feet and just forgetfulness.”
That persistent struggle to feel like your old self again after recovering from COVID-19 is something one in every 13 adults in America is contending with!
Thank heavens there’s some good news for folks battling the chronic condition. The University of Leeds in the U.K. says that following a program of a gradual return to physical activity delivers “impressive results.” Over six weeks, their 31 study participants, who initially reported three “crashes” a week that left them physically, emotionally and/or cognitively exhausted, said they were crashing only once a week.
What’s the program? The first phase involves breathing exercises and gentle stretching. It then progresses to slow walking, then faster walking and resistance exercises and on to swimming, cycling and/or dancing — heading to getting you back to whatever you were doing before you were ill. You remain at each level for at least seven days and are careful not to overexert yourself.
If you have long COVID-19, ask your doctor if this makes sense for you and together design an individualized routine that takes you gradually through the phases. P.S.: The researchers used the World Health Organization Borg CR-10 five-phase pacing protocol — info at CDC.gov.
