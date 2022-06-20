If your birthday is today: Question anything that doesn't sound accurate. Back your words with actions. Balance and integrity will lead to a prosperous journey. Trust your intelligence and intuition.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Leave nothing unsaid. Use your experience to your financial benefit. Take nothing for granted.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) It's OK to share your stories if you are truthful and mindful of others. Everyone won't appreciate a change you make.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Refuse to be a victim. Don't join something if you have doubts. Be wise regarding commitments and compromises.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You'll gravitate toward unusual proposals. Gather facts and figures before you participate. A partnership could be problematic.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) An emotional incident will cause concern. Take responsibility and handle matters involving a friend, relative or peer.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) You can have fun and express yourself without overspending. Follow a creative path that helps ease stress and offers a view of what's possible. A change of heart will entice you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Emotional situations will be challenging. Don't let anyone pressure you into something you aren't ready to pursue.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) When risks are involved, do your research and leave nothing to chance. Trust your instincts and lower your living expenses.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Being a hard worker will get you further than will following someone. Don't be a lackey; take control and do whatever furthers your interests.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Choose your words wisely and take care of unfinished business before tackling something new. A change someone makes will be to your advantage.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) A noncommittal attitude will stop you from being dragged into something that isn't your responsibility. Protect your position and reputation.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Keep your eye on situations without interfering. Knowing what others are up to will help you make better decisions for yourself. Be secretive regarding your intentions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.