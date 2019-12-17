Event: “Let’s Rip It Up,” featuring Everett Dean and The Jersey Girls.
Time/date: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31.
Site: Ohnward Fine Arts Center, 1215 E. Platt St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Cost: $25 in advance, $30 at the door. Tickets are available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday-Friday, at the Ohnward Fine Arts Center, by calling 563-652-9815 or by visiting www.ohnwardfineartscenter.com; Osterhaus Pharmacy; the Maquoketa State Bank main office; Hartig Drugs in Preston, Iowa; and the Bellevue (Iowa) Pharmacy.
Tidbits
• “Let’s Rip It Up,” celebrating the birth of rock ’n’ roll and beyond, covers the music of Jerry Lee Lewis, The Supremes, The Four Seasons, The Beatles, Whitney Houston, Etta James, Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, Christina Aguilera, Motown, disco and more.
• It stars rockabilly and rock ’n’ roll recording artist Everett Dean and the Lonely Hearts Band, as well as The Jersey Girls.
• Dean began his music career by winning a contest at age 12. Since then, he has served as the focal point in the musical trilogy, “The Killer, the King and Cash: A Tribute to the Music of Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis and Johnny Cash.” Dean also fronts “Elvis: Remembering the King.” He has been featured at the Icon Theater in Branson, Mo., in the shows, “Jukebox Journey: A History of 1950s and 1960s Rock ’n’ Roll” and “The Rockabilly Kings: A Tribute to the Legends of Rockabilly Music.” Dean has recorded three CDs. His most recent single is titled, “Honeypoppin’.”
• The Jersey Girls include Diana and Sonya, of Bulgaria; and Daniela, of Italy. The trio performed as soloists before meeting in 2016. They were invited to perform the lead song from the soundtrack of the Broadway musical, “Dreamgirls,” for FOX during the summer of 2017. The same year, they appeared twice on Chicago’s WGN. They also performed a sold-out show at the Paris Hotel in Las Vegas. During the summer of 2018, they performed at state fairs, festivals and theaters in more than 20 states.