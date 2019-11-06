Local chef Kevin Scharpf, of Brazen Open Kitchen + Bar, will cook at the landmark James Beard House in New York City on Thursday, Nov. 14, through the James Beard Foundation.
Beginning with a fundraising dinner cooked by Wolfgang Puck in early 1987, the James Beard House has become a milestone in the careers of chefs including Tom Colicchio, Marcus Samuelsson, Nancy Silverton and Dominique Crenn.
“The Beard House is delighted to welcome chef Kevin Scharpf and the team from Brazen Open Kitchen,” said Izabela Wojcik, Director of House Programming at the James Beard Foundation, in a press release.”
“Not only is it chef Kevin’s debut but we’ve only featured a couple of chefs from Iowa in our 33 year
history. That only adds to the excitement and uniqueness of this dinner. ”
“To be passionate about something is one thing, to be lucky enough to be surrounded by people that share the same passion with you is far more special,” Scharpf said in the release. “Receiving an invitation to cook at The James Beard House is very special, and is a testament to the work that happens at Brazen. I’m proud of this team and constantly humbled by their accomplishments.”