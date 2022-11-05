DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Dyersville’s Kingdom Hall has brought volunteers from around the country to assist with renovation.
According to an Institute for Women’s Policy Research report, only 3.9% of tradespeople working in construction nationally are women. Construction projects launched by the Jehovah’s Witnesses regularly see a large percentage of female volunteers.
Two of those volunteers are sisters Jocelyn and Jamie Hanson, of Waterloo, who have been volunteering for more than two decades.
“We would be lost without our vast number of women volunteers,” Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses, said in a press release. “Their attention to detail, high quality of work and infectious enthusiasm are all vital to the success of our building projects.”
The Hansons have gained experience in framing and trusses, siding, soffit, fascia, painting, site work, drywall and roofing, and will add demolition and mold remediation to their list of skills with their work in Dyersville.
Volunteers have been coming to the Dyersville site from eight local congregations, with 78 additional congregations assisting. A total of 382 volunteers have been working on the project, either through on-site construction or behind-the-scenes roles.
The project is scheduled to be completed in December.
