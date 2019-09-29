George Takei is best known for his role as Hikaru Sulu on the “Star Trek” television series and in six subsequent “Star Trek” movies.
However, in his 2019 graphic memoir, “They Called Us Enemy,” Takei focuses on the four years he and his family spent in internment camps during World War II.
After the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, the U.S. government took swift action to deal with Japanese Americans living along the West Coast.
Responding to the backlash of hatred and fear directed toward Japanese Americans, President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued Executive Order 9066, labeling the entire West Coast a “military area.”
Soon after, 10 relocation centers were established. In October 1942, Takei’s family’s assets and bank accounts were frozen, and they were sent by train to the easternmost internment camp, Camp Rowher in Arkansas.
It was a fearful time for young Takei and his family, filled with uncertainty and incredulity. Takei could not understand why his family, American citizens, were being treated this way, imprisoned behind barbed wire and closely watched from guard towers by armed guards.
Fortunately, Takei’s parents were courageous and persevering.
His mother was committed to keeping her family together. She smuggled her sewing machine on the long train ride and was able to make clothing for her children from scraps she collected. His bilingual father became a block manager and advocated for the rights of the internees. A fierce believer in democracy, he had long talks with young Takei, trying to explain the unfairness of their situation.
After a year and a half at Rowher, Takei and his family were transferred to camp Tule, the harshest of the camps, which held 18,000 Japanese Americans. Takei’s parents had refused to accept combat duty anywhere and refused to renounce allegiance to any foreign government, which could have resulted in their deportation, but ultimately led to their transfer.
The dropping of atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki brought about the surrender of the Japanese, but did not end the anguish for Takei and his family.
Advocates for Japanese Americans, including the California American Civil Liberties Union, successfully argued for the release of internees, and in November 1945, after four years behind barbed wire, Takei and his family regained the freedom they should never have lost.
Takei’s experiences fostered in him a lasting passion for the ideals of democracy and justice for all Americans. He received a letter of apology and a restitution check for $20,000 from President George H.W. Bush in 1991 as one of the 60,000 survivors of the 120,000 who had been relocated or detained. He donated the money to founding of the Japanese American Museum in Los Angeles.
Takei’s memoir shows how people who are wronged can persevere, adapt to harsh circumstances and survive.
His continuing activism reveals that he has not forgotten the pain and suffering humans can visit on others.
The final pages of the memoir include references to our government’s 2018 Muslim travel ban and the current humanitarian crisis at our southern border, suggesting that his father’s cautiously optimistic words that the wheels of democracy move slowly remain painfully true.