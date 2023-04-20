If your birthday is today: Declutter your home and turn it into a relaxing space. It's up to you to build your world to your specifications. Strive for balance, integrity and being at your best.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Do things your way. Call on people you trust and don't subject yourself to situations that can lead to physical or financial limitations.

