If your birthday is today: Declutter your home and turn it into a relaxing space. It's up to you to build your world to your specifications. Strive for balance, integrity and being at your best.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Do things your way. Call on people you trust and don't subject yourself to situations that can lead to physical or financial limitations.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Rely on what you know to carry you through. Keep your intentions to yourself and avoid an authority figure who gives you a hard time.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Offer your expertise, and the rewards will surpass your expectations. Your drive and creative input will draw positive attention.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Look at what others are doing. A reserved approach when discussing money will encourage good results. Don't foot the bill.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You'll be ready to learn something new. Talk to an expert if something perplexes you. Taking on too much too fast will be costly. Protect your reputation.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Don't lose sight of your budget. Monitor closely to minimize mistakes, confusion and loss. An offer will not be as good as someone leads you to believe. Ask questions.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Stay focused on what you want, and adjust to the changes you make. A shift in your living arrangements will add to your security.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Don't let pride put you in a vulnerable position. Focus on self-improvement and matters you can handle by yourself.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Maintaining a simple lifestyle will help you live up to your expectations. Happiness comes from doing something you enjoy and spending your downtime with loved ones.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Sharing too much information will cause friction with someone you least expect. Make your offer tough to refuse.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) You've got the wheel and the go-ahead to take the lead. Entertain others with your vision. Make no allowances for those hesitating.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Anger is a waste of time. Updating your image may sound inviting, but be sure to do so for the right reasons.
April 20
