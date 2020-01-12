If your birthday is today: Keep information that can change your life secret until everything is signed, sealed and delivered. What you offer others will help you achieve your goals and realize your dreams. Say yes to diversity, experience and a lifestyle change that suits your needs.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Keep an open mind and be willing to discuss possibilities, even if they seem far-fetched. Consider what you can do to have a positive, life-altering influence on someone close to you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): How you respond to others will matter. If you offer incentives, assistance and your time, something good will transpire. Engage in physical activity and make romance a priority.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20): Touch base with people from your past. What you hear will make you reconsider a decision you made a long time ago. It’s never too late to backtrack.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Consider what brings you joy when choosing what you want to do with the rest of your life. A personal change looks promising, and romance is on the rise.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): If you shake things up a bit, you will see your life differently. Discussions with someone who has more experience will be eye-opening and will point you in a positive direction.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Put more time and effort into personal improvements. Altering your lifestyle, current living situation or location is favored. Spend more time with people who share your sentiments.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Creativity will bring you the most joy. Taking better care of your health and emotional well-being will boost your morale. Romance is featured.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): The way you look and feel will be transparent, so don’t try to hide what’s on your mind. Resolve issues instead of avoiding them. Make peace and love priorities.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Go with the current, follow what draws your interest most and surround yourself with people who bring out the best in you. Walk away from instability, irresponsibility and argumentative personalities.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Stop worrying about what others do and start focusing on what makes you happy. The less time spent with users and abusers and the more time spent with positive supporters, the better.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): A change is favored. Embrace the world and what it has to offer. Put the past behind you, use what you have experienced to your advantage and follow your heart.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): Keep moving forward. Less time talking and more time doing will help you stay out of trouble. Don’t believe or pass along what you hear without verifying the facts first.