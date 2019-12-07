When Sam Wu gets on a roll, it’s like the smooth rat-a-tat-tat of a snare drum. The words almost can’t keep up with each other.
“An advantage I have is I’m a minority, I’m an Asian kid, I guess” the 20-year-old Taiwanese college student said, a slight smile forming on his thin face. “So, when people listen to my opinion, it’s like, ‘Oh, yeah, it’s all about the culture. It’s OK.’”
He laughed.
“But I only take advantage of that to try and make peace or make good conversations.”
We had a great conversation a couple of weeks ago. Sam’s energy and sense of humor were infectious. He reminded me a lot of myself when I was his age.
I felt young again.
“When I was going to come to the U.S., I was real excited about seeing things like American pickup trucks, semi-trucks, baseball, sports, all that fancy stuff,” he said. “‘High School Musical’ was actually my impression of what it was like.”
He laughed again.
“But I also was excited when I came here it was, ‘Whoa! It’s a Christian country. They’re going to have Christian music and Christian worship. I wanted to see what this Christian country was like.”
He realized ahead of when he arrived for his freshman year at Dubuque Hempstead High School that it wasn’t solely a Christian country. But, coming from a country where only 7% are Christians, he had his hopes up.
They were dashed.
“When I’d go into church, I was the only teen in there. It’s ... where are all the other kids at?” he said, his voice raising. “That was kind of disappointing.”
Sam is a deep thinker. I asked him, as a young person, what he thought about the afterlife.
“In these topics,when it seems like it’s so hard, I will kind of say, ‘Oh, I don’t have an answer to that yet.’ But I will say, though, on one part of the spectrum — about Jesus — will everyone go to heaven because we are all created by God? I’ll think, ‘Yeah, that would make sense.’
“But on the other hand, when we say God will judge the people in the world, that might be a comfort to those who have been oppressed ... justice will be served.”
Ultimately, he takes a viewpoint common to a lot of young Christians today.
“I believe that everyone’s trying to make the world a better place. That might be really hard to say, especially when you have the prime example Hitler. Do you think he was trying to make the world a better place?
“But I try to believe that. Because in my faith, I believe everyone was made in the image of God. And I’m supposed to love everyone as God loves all of us.”