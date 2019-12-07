News in your town

Cavill: Door 'hasn't closed' on Superman, but 1st, 'Witcher'

Ask Amy: Man in love is dejected when rejected

Book and gift gallery to host holiday open house

Willie Nelson says he's not smoking, but is still using pot

OZ AND ROIZEN: Breaking your bad binge-watching habits

River Lights invites book lovers for tea and book signing with local authors

Ask Amy: Hoarding disorder spreads beyond household

Platteville native to pinch hit for DSO's weekend Holiday Concerts

Event preview: 'The Nutcracker Ballet' to offer 'Christmas present to the community'

Concert preview: Lee Greenwood to bring pair of holiday shows to Mississippi Moon Bar

YOUR HOROSCOPE: December 5

Outside the Lines to host Dubuque artist Gary Olsen

Concert preview: Jackyl returns to Dubuque

String orchestra to present holiday concert

The Galena Territory to host Holiday Market

OZ AND ROIZEN: Dine early, live longer

Event preview: 'A Magical Cirque Christmas' to fly high at Five Flags

Loras to present annual holiday radio play

Today in History

TV highlights

19 local artists present holiday exhibition

Christkindlesmarkt to take place in Galena Dec. 14

Ask Amy: Midlife dater ignores red flag warning

YOUR HOROSCOPE: December 4

Concert preview: Country's Tyler Farr to return to Q Casino

Television Q&A

Event preview: 'PJ Masks Live!' set for Five Flags performance

OZ AND ROIZEN: Fetal exposure to acetaminophen associated with high risk of ADHD and autism

TV highlights

Today in History

Wassoup? These recipes will keep you warm

The only pumpkin spice worth drinking

Ask Amy: Offers of help push shopper near the edge

YOUR HOROSCOPE: December 3

Dictionary.com chooses `existential’ as word of the year

OZ AND ROIZEN: It does not have to be so SAD

TV highlights for Tuesday, Dec. 3

Today in History