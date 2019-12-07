The Northeast Iowa School of Music will host a pair of upcoming events.
It’s annual Playathon will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, as part “A Roshek Holiday” in the Roshek Building lobby, 700 Locust St.
Students and teachers will perform, with recitals at 2, 3 and 4 p.m. Donations will be accepted to help cover students’ tuition costs to the school.
Lollipops & Music for Our Preschoolers will take place from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. The free concert will feature Callie Mescher, with Music Together Neurodynamic. Concerts take place monthly on Saturday mornings at the library and are geared toward children and their families, exposing them to a variety of musical styles and instruments. Children leave with a greater appreciation of music and a lollipop.
Additional concerts in the series will be:
Jan. 11: String Q, featuring faculty from the Northeast Iowa School of Music.
Feb. 8: JazzQ, featuring faculty from the Northeast Iowa School of Music.
March 14: Tapestry.
April 11: Kristina Castaneda.
The concerts are sponsored by Drs. Mark Niemer and Yasyn Lee, in honor of their children and their teachers.
For more information, call 563-690-0151 or visit nisom.com.