Supporting local by eating, drinking and shopping at area locations is an integral part of helping the tri-state's character flourish. But what if you could support a local establishment that, in turn, supports other local establishments?
Check out an assortment of area bars and restaurants that work hand-in-hand with other local spots to exemplify the phrase, "strength in numbers."
Dimensional Brewing Co.
Support: Flatted Fifth Blues + BBQ -- Potter's Mill.
Location: 67 Main St., Dubuque.
Hours: 2-10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday.
Sustenance: All food provided at Dimensional Brewing Co. is sourced from Flatted Fifth Blues + BBQ -- Potter's Mill in Bellevue. Flatted Fifth specializes in barbeque-style food. Highlights from their Dimensional menu include the Pulled Pork Sandwich, Burnt Ends and Blackened Chicken Nachos. Along with Dimensional’s Claw Machine IPA, try Flatted Fifth's beloved Combo Platter with three signature smoked meats.
American Lady
Support: Catfish Charlie’s.
Location: 1630 E. 16th St., Dubuque.
Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Monday.
Sustenance: American Lady cruises offer a rotating fixed dinner menu. Keep your eye out for the Caesar catfish, three cheese mashed potatoes and chocolate chip bread pudding with caramel sauce. They will make dinner with a view to die for.
Magoo’s Pizza
Support: Cremer’s Meats.
Location: 1875 University Ave., Dubuque.
Hours: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Sustenance: Magoo's Pizza prides itself in fresh, flavorful pizzas, and that starts with locally sourced ingredients from Cremer’s Meats. Located on Rhomberg Avenue, Cremer’s supplies local restaurants and families with a variety of meats. To enjoy the fresh meat at Magoo’s, try the Meat Lover's Pizza, and pair it with Magoo's Brownie Bites for a special treat. You also can select from a variety of toppings to build a signature pizza.
Inspire Cafe
Support: Frosted N’ Filled Bakery.
Location: 955 Washington St., Suite 105, Dubuque.
Hours: 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Sustenance: Inspire Cafe makes all sorts of sweet bakery treats in-house, from coffee cake to monster cookies. But the cupcakes are an exception. The Frosted N’ Filled Bakery cupcakes are a must-have after a satisfying Buddha Bowl (try the Veggie Curry Bowl -- it's delicious). Frosted N’ Filled, located on Jackson Street, has grown from a small home bakery to a popular local dessert spot. They specialize in gourmet cupcakes and cheesecakes, all made from scratch. As there often are gluten-free or vegan cupcakes supplied to Inspire, anyone is able to indulge on the filled delicacies.
Jubeck New World Brewing
Support: Millstream Brewing Company, The Food Store, Jitterz Coffee & Cafe, L.May Eatery and Oolong Asian Cuisine.
Location: 115 W. 11th St., Dubuque.
Hours: 4-8:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 4-10 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday.
Sustenance: Jubeck New World Brewing is a kid-friendly bar, and they offer delicious non-alcoholic Millstream products to please their young guests. Millstream, located in Amana, Iowa, is the state’s oldest brewery, operating since 1985. While you sip on a Jubeck Lavender Honeywheat beer, treat your children to Millstream root beers or cream sodas. If you get hungry, you can choose from a selection of local restaurant menus. Food ordered from these locations will be delivered directly to the taproom. Enjoy an egg roll with pepper jelly from The Food Store, fresh soup from Jitterz, the “You’re in Dubuque” pizza from L.May or gyoza from Oolong without leaving the brewery.
River Rock Kitchen & Tap
Support: 7 Hills Brewing Co., Millstream Brewing Co. and Bennigan’s On the Fly.
Location: 450 Main St., Dubuque.
Hours: 5-8 p.m. Monday-Friday; 7-10 a.m. and 5-8 p.m. Saturday; 7-10 a.m. Sunday.
Sustenance: River Rock Kitchen & Tap offers 10 to 12 craft beers on tap from 7 Hills (located on 1085 Washington St.) and Millstream. Its menu includes items from Bennigan's On the Fly, a ghost kitchen also located inside the Holiday Inn at 450 Main St. Bennigan’s Monte Cristo Sandwich -- layers of ham, turkey and Swiss and American cheeses sandwiched between two slices of honey wheat bread, battered and deep fried, coated in powdered sugar and serves with raspberry preserves -- is an unusual but mouth-watering fan favorite.
L.May Eatery
Support: Jubeck New World Brewing, Millwork Bakery, Sandhill Farm, Middendorf Farm, Dubuque Farmers Market, Hook’s Cheese Company, Micro Girl Greens, Montchevre Cheese, O’Connell Organic Acres Farm, Our Farms Meats, Roelli Cheese Haus, Trails End and Walsh Apiary.
Location: 1072 Main St., Dubuque.
Hours: 4:30-8:30 p.m. Monday and Thursday; 4:30-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 4-8 p.m. Sunday.
Sustenance: L.May takes supporting local seriously. It incorporates a multitude of local producers’ fresh ingredients into dishes, as well as offering Jubeck New World Brewing beers on rotating draft. Next time you stop in, order a seasonal IPA with L.May's locally sourced pot roast. Don’t eat meat? Fear not. The veggie pasta is brimming with flavorful fresh produce.
Convivium Urban Farmstead
Support: Jubeck New World Brewing and Millwork Bakery.
Location: 2811 Jackson St., Dubuque.
Hours: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday.
Sustenance: Convivium Urban Farmstead is in a league of their own when it comes to fresh, local ingredients. If you were to walk behind the restaurant, you would find greenhouses and garden rows. The produce added to its delightfully fresh dishes is all grown on-site. If you want to taste its freshly grown produce, try the Convivium Salad -- mixed garden greens with homemade candied walnuts, craisins, feta, red onion, maple balsamic dressing and optional (but worth it) pesto chicken. The farmstead supports other local businesses by selling Jubeck New World Brewing beers by the can and fresh Millwork Bakery items. To participate in supporting these businesses, order the Chicken Pesto Panini on Millwork Bakery bread, or have a Jubeck beer alongside your Sweet Potato Quinoa Bowl.
Stone Cliff Winery
Support: 7 Hills Brewing Co. and Frosted N’ Filled Bakery.
Location: 600 Star Brewery Drive, Dubuque.
Hours: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
Sustenance: At Stone Cliff Winery, you'll find unique homemade wines, but that's not all. The winery serves 7 Hills beers and Frosted N’ Filled cheesecakes. Treat yourself to a glass of Stone Cliff’s homemade Strawberry Rhubarb wine and a couple decadent cheesecake bites on a special night out. If you aren't in the mood for a glass, try the 7 Hills Blueberry Lemony Winks beer with the Turkey and Cranberry Panini.