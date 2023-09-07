Bell Tower Theater, 2728 Asbury Road, has announced its 2024 season featuring five new comedies, two youth productions and the return of “GIT Improv.”
The season will be begin with “Baggage,” by Sam Bobrick. The show will run from Friday, Feb. 9, through Sunday, Feb. 25.
Ken Ludwig’s “The Hound of the Baskervilles,” a comedic take on Holmes and Watson’s famous case, will run from Friday, April 12, to Sunday, April 28.
“Is There Life After 50?” by Cynthia Haynes DiSavino will run from Friday, Aug. 9, through Sunday, Aug. 25.
Jim Hesselman’s “Love, Lies and the Lottery” will run from Friday, Oct. 11, to Sunday, Oct. 27.
The holidays will feature the local premiere of “Seasonal Allergies,” by Katherine DiSavino, which will run from Friday, Dec. 6, to Sunday, Dec. 22.
The subscription series shows are performed at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and the first two Saturdays of the run and the 2 p.m. performances are on the third Saturday of the run and every Sunday.
Tickets are $24, with discounts available for groups of 20 or more. There also will be early bird performances, select half-price performances and Girl’s Night Out on Thursday nights, where those 21 and older get a complimentary glass of wine.
Bell Tower’s free Summer Musical Program will include two musicals.
“Urinetown,” which will feature high school performers, will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, June 21-22, and Thursday-Saturday, June 27-29; and at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 23 and 30. Tickets are $15.
“Seussical” will be the 17th annual Kids for Kids Summer Musical. Two casts ages 7 to 16 will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 18; 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Friday, July 19; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, July 20; 2 p.m. Sunday, July 21; 7 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, July 24-26; and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, July 27. Tickets are $12.
“GIT Improv” will return for two shows at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, and Saturday, Nov. 2. Tickets are $24.
Season subscriptions are $95 and are on sale now. Subscribers receive one ticket to each of the five plays in the series, $10 in Bell Tower Bucks to spend on concessions, free ticket exchanges, the chance to purchase discounted tickets for other events and the chance to reserve tickets before they go on sale to the general public on Monday, Oct. 2. Gift certificates also are available.