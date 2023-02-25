This Valentines Day, I did not send our 140 Michigan churches the sugary sentiments of a heart-shaped box of chocolates but the prayers from my broken human heart after the recent shooting at Michigan State University.

We had church members who could see the scene from where they were locked down in homes and churches. As I checked in on our local pastors, I knew they were checking in on their churches, communities, families, workers, students, first responders and the weary world around them.

Recommended for you

Daniel is the former pastor of First Congregational United Church of Christ in Dubuque. She now lives and serves in Michigan.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.