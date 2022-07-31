Hardcover Fiction
1. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf
2. Horse, Geraldine Brooks, Viking
3. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
4. Portrait of an Unknown Woman, Daniel Silva, Harper
5. The It Girl, Ruth Ware, Gallery/Scout Press
6. Lapvona, Ottessa Moshfegh, Penguin Press
7. The Hotel Nantucket, Elin Hilderbrand, Little, Brown
8. The Daughter of Doctor Moreau, Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey
9. Sea of Tranquility, Emily St. John Mandel, Knopf
10. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
11. The Paris Apartment, Lucy Foley, Morrow
12. A Prayer for the Crown-Shy, Becky Chambers, Tordotcom
13. Upgrade, Blake Crouch, Ballantine
14. This Time Tomorrow, Emma Straub, Riverhead Books
15. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles, Viking
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. Happy-Go-Lucky, David Sedaris, Little, Brown
2. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Knopf
3. An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us, Ed Yong, Random House
4. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones, James Clear, Avery
5. Dirtbag, Massachusetts: A Confessional, Isaac Fitzgerald, Bloomsbury Publishing
6. Rogues: True Stories of Grifters, Killers, Rebels and Crooks, Patrick Radden Keefe, Doubleday
7. Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience, Brené Brown, Random House
8. Thank You for Your Servitude: Donald Trump’s Washington and the Price of Submission, Mark Leibovich, Penguin Press
9. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
10. River of the Gods: Genius, Courage, and Betrayal in the Search for the Source of the Nile, Candice Millard, Doubleday
11. Taste: My Life Through Food, Stanley Tucci, Gallery Books
12. The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity, David Graeber, David Wengrow, FSG
13. The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story, Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine, One World
14. The High Sierra: A Love Story, Kim Stanley Robinson, Little, Brown
15. Half Baked Harvest Every Day: Recipes for Balanced, Flexible, Feel-Good Meals, Tieghan Gerard, Clarkson Potter
Trade Paperback Fiction
1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
3. Book Lovers, Emily Henry, Berkley
4. Verity, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central
5. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
6. Ugly Love, Colleen Hoover, Atria
7. People We Meet on Vacation, Emily Henry, Berkley
8. Beach Read, Emily Henry, Berkley
9. Malibu Rising, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine
10. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
11. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
12. Every Summer After, Carley Fortune, Berkley
13. Beautiful World, Where Are You, Sally Rooney, Picador
14. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro, Vintage
15. The Personal Librarian, Marie Benedict, Victoria Christopher Murray, Berkley
Trade Paperback Nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
3. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest, Suzanne Simard, Vintage
4. The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay
5. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow
6. This Is Your Mind on Plants, Michael Pollan, Penguin
7. Educated: A Memoir (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House
8. Do the Work!: An Antiracist Activity Book, W. Kamau Bell, Kate Schatz, Workman
9. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz, Erik Larson, Crown
10. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay
11. Between Two Kingdoms: A Memoir of a Life Interrupted, Suleika Jaouad, Random House
12. Fox and I: An Uncommon Friendship, Catherine Raven, Spiegel & Grau
13. Cuba: An American History, Ada Ferrer, Scribner
14. How to Focus (Mindfulness Essentials #9), Thich Nhat Hanh, Jason DeAntonis (Illus.), Parallax Press
15. The Ride of Her Life: The True Story of a Woman, Her Horse, and Their Last-Chance Journey Across America, Elizabeth Letts, Ballantine
Mass Market
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
3. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
4. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
5. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
6. Lord of the Flies, William Golding, Penguin
7. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace
8. The Name of the Wind, Patrick Rothfuss, DAW
9. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
10. The Diary of a Young Girl, Anne Frank, Bantam
Early & Middle Grade Readers
1. The First Cat in Space Ate Pizza, Mac Barnett, Shawn Harris (Illus.), Katherine Tegen Books
2. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
3. Swim Team, Johnnie Christmas, HarperAlley
4. Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic
5. Drama: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Scholastic
6. Smile: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
7. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
8. Sisters: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Scholastic
9. A Wolf Called Wander, Rosanne Parry, Greenwillow Books
10. Alone, Megan E. Freeman, Aladdin
11. Minecraft: Guide to Combat, Mojang AB, The Official Minecraft Team, Random House Worlds
12. Ghosts: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Scholastic
13. Charlotte’s Web, E.B. White, Harper
14. The Awakening Storm: A Graphic Novel (City of Dragons #1), Jaimal Yogis, Vivian Truong (Illus.), Graphix
15. Guts: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
Young Adult
1. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
2. Family of Liars, E. Lockhart, Delacorte Press
3. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
4. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
5. I Kissed Shara Wheeler, Casey McQuiston, Wednesday Books
6. The Girl from the Sea: A Graphic Novel, Molly Knox Ostertag, Graphix
7. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf
8. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
9. Iron Widow, Xiran Jay Zhao, Penguin Teen Canada
10. Hell Followed with Us, Andrew Joseph White, Peachtree Teen
11. Our Crooked Hearts, Melissa Albert, Flatiron Books
12. She Gets the Girl, Rachael Lippincott, Alyson Derrick, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
13. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
14. The Mermaid, the Witch, and the Sea, Maggie Tokuda-Hall, Candlewick
15. Blackwater, Jeannette Arroyo, Ren Graham, Henry Holt and Co. BYR Paperbacks
Children's Illustrated
1. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
2. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
3. Where’s Waldo?, Martin Handford, Candlewick
4. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, Putnam
5. The Pool (Bluey), Penguin Young Readers
6. Camping (Bluey), Penguin Young Readers
7. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
8. Berry Song, Michaela Goade, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
9. Blueberries for Sal, Robert McCloskey, Puffin
10. Noodle and the No Bones Day, Jonathan Graziano, Dan Tavis (Illus.), Margaret K. McElderry Books
11. Where’s Waldo? The Totally Essential Travel Collection, Martin Handford, Candlewick
12. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial
13. Where’s Waldo Now?, Martin Handford, Candlewick
14. Chicka Chicka Boom Boom, Bill Martin Jr., John Archambault, Lois Ehlert (Illus.), Little Simon
15. Where’s Waldo? Double Trouble at the Museum, Martin Handford, Candlewick
Children's Series
1. Heartstopper (hardcover and paperback), Alice Oseman, Graphix
2. The Bad Guys (paperback), Aaron Blabey, Scholastic. New in Series: The Bad Guys in Open Wide and Say Arrrgh!
3. The Summer I Turned Pretty (hardcover and paperback), Jenny Han, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
4. Wings of Fire (hardcover and paperback), Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
5. Diary of a Wimpy Kid (hardcover), Jeff Kinney, Amulet
6. Dog Man (hardcover), Dav Pilkey, Graphix
7. Magic Tree House (hardcover and paperback), Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
8. Elephant and Piggie (hardcover), Mo Willems, Hyperion
9. Cat Kid Comic Club (hardcover), Dav Pilkey, Graphix
10. Harry Potter (hardcover and paperback), J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
