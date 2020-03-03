It was in the early 20th century that a simple song about a family of sharks first found life around a campfire.
But since 2016, “Baby Shark” has taken a big bite out of our collective conscience thanks to popular spin-offs that have made a splash on social media, online video and radio.
“It’s huge,” said Jaimie Selke of the phenomenon. “I think we knew that it was going to be a success. I just don’t think we realized how successful it would become. It has surpassed all of our expectations.”
Selke is the creator of “Baby Shark Live!” The show’s inaugural autumn tour sold out performances across the country during its six-week run. It was seen by nearly 100,000 fans. It will resume this spring, performing in 70 new markets, including at Dubuque’s Five Flags Center on Friday, March 13.
While its exact origins aren’t completely known, some sources have claimed the song was developed by camp counselors, where a family of sharks was introduced with accompanying hand gestures.
In 2007, a dance version of “Baby Shark” found popularity on YouTube when singer Alemuel released a German version of the song called, “Kleiner Hai.”
In 2011, children’s entertainer Johnny Only released another version of “Baby Shark.”
But in 2016, South Korean education brand Pinkfong uploaded its original video for “Baby Shark,” complete with dance moves. It has since garnered nearly five billion views.
The popularity of “Baby Shark” has prompted everything from chart-
topping singles in eight countries to cereal, clothing, bedding, toys and its stage adaptation, which hit the road in October 2019.
Selke, who comes from a theater background and performed in family entertainment offerings across the globe before she turned to producing, knew to strike while the iron was hot.
“When I was approached to write and direct the show, I was like, ‘We have to do it now,’” she said. “YouTube and social media are constantly changing. They move so fast.”
What Selke developed was a fast-paced show in “Baby Shark Live!” It is comprised of two acts — each 30 minutes in length — and one 20-minute intermission.
The cast includes 10 members, with eight making up the crew.
“It’s the perfect amount of time,” she said. “Any longer than that, and kids start to get antsy. But it does move along. Before you know it, it’s over.”
And while the show might appeal naturally to younger audience members, Selke said that it’s an experience she has seen whole families get into, arriving from head-to-toe in “Baby Shark” apparel.
“Kids are going to come and already know and love the song,” she said. “It’s funny how we’ve been able to create an entire show out of one song, although there are variations of it and other songs as well, with minimal dialogue. By the end of the show, it’s like a baby rave. Everyone from kids to parents and grandparents are screaming and yelling. It’s really fun to see. The show goes to a place I don’t thing audiences expect it to go. It’s not just for little ones.”
Its resounding message of family and friends is another aspect that Selke said she believes makes it an experience that transcends any one age group.
“I think that’s really important these days,” she said. “The great thing about ‘Baby Shark’ is that is encompasses the entire family. And for a lot of younger kids, they might be seeing live theater for the first time, so what we’re doing is super important, and that’s really great to be a part of. I really do believe it’s a show that will exceed people’s expectations. It’s an opportunity for the whole family to have a good time.”