What's it worth on eBay? Making music with Ella Fitzgerald

The website www.ellafitzgerald.com dubbed her “The First Lady of Song.” Ella Fitzgerald was the most popular female jazz singer in the United States for more than half a century.
In her lifetime, she won 13 Grammy Awards and sold more than 40 million albums. Her voice was flexible, wide-ranging, accurate and ageless.
She could sing sultry ballads, sweet jazz and imitate every instrument in an orchestra. In 1974, our client was working at the United Recorders Studio on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood. Working as an assistant engineer, she had the opportunity to work with Fitzgerald as she recorded “My Own Best Friend,” by Ebb & Kander. The song was from the musical “Chicago.”
After the session ended, our client asked for and received the piano/bass chart from the recording session. The sheet music was signed by Fitzgerald when asked by our client.
She had it professionally framed, and it was given as a gift to her mother for Christmas that year. This historical document was part of the history of a music icon and has been shared by the family for decades. Downsizing is a word often used by baby boomers as we sell items we have collected during our lives.
This beautiful item found a home with a buyer on eBay at a price of $375.25.
If you have an item and you would like to know what it is worth, send digital pictures with a brief description to paulhconnor@gmail.com; or make an appointment to visit 201 N. Commerce St., Galena, Ill. Visit at www.ezsellusa.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.