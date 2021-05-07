Reese Witherspoon, 44, has done dance, strength training, stretching and yoga for years. She gets up at 5:30 a.m. and hits the gym by 7:30 a.m. “I probably do that six days a week,” she says.
Well, you can’t be as fit and healthy as she is when you’re middle age unless you push it when you’re younger — and then keep it up in your 30s, 40s and 50s. That’s the conclusion of a study in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine.
When researchers from the University of California — San Francisco followed approximately 5,000 adults ages 18 to 30 for 30 years, they found that doing the minimum recommended amount of activity — 150 minutes a week — is not enough to dodge midlife high blood pressure, dementia and other chronic conditions. It takes at least 300 minutes, or an hour a day, five days a week, to stay healthy. And we say, more than an hour a day is even better.
That’s why we advocate (for all ages): walking 10,000 steps a day (that takes 90-plus minutes), doing 20-30 minutes of strength-building two to three times weekly and doing sweaty aerobics for at least 30 minutes most days (you can do that with interval walking).
Plus: Don’t sit down for more than an hour at a time. Get up, do jumps, walk up and down stairs; get your blood flowing for at least five minutes. Then, as you reach 40, 50, 60 and beyond, you’ll be able to maintain a rigorous schedule that lets you work and play in top form.