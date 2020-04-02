Event: The Nielsen Trust
Time/date: 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 31.
Site: Q Casino and Hotel Showroom, 1855 Greyhound Park Road.
Cost: Tickets start at $25 and are available at QCasinoAndHotel.com or at Guest Services. The show will be standing room only. Attendees must be 21 or older.
Online: www.thenielsentrust.com
Tidbits
- Rick and Daxx Nielsen, members of Cheap Trick, and family will combine for an evening of songs and stories from the world of growing up Nielsen.
- Miles and Daxx began playing together in Harmony Riley, a Midwest quintet with albums released in 1999 and 2002. Daxx later performed drums for surf legend Dick Dale, Brandi Carlile and others. He joined Cheap Trick in 2010.
- Big brother Miles played bass for Cory Chisel and the Wandering Sons before launching a solo career with the Rusted Hearts. His fourth album, “Ohbahoy,” recently was released, along with an EP, “Weep & Willow,” he and his wife, Kelly Steward, issued in 2016. She also has released a new album, “Tales and Tributes of the Deserving and Not So.”
- Rick has continued performing with Cheap Trick.
- With Miles as the singer and storyteller, the collaboration finds them exploring lesser-known songs from Rick’s Cheap Trick catalog, with Miles and Kelly originals, covers and more.
- The goal, according to Miles, is to play a dozen shows per year, accentuate rock music more than he normally does and give the family legend a chance to play in a band of which he doesn’t have to lead.
- For fans, the shows aim to offer an intimate connection to the Nielsen family and musical world.