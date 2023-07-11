Today is Tuesday, July 11, the 192nd day of 2023. There are 173 days left in the year.
On this date
• In 1798, the U.S. Marine Corps was formally re-established by a congressional act that also created the U.S. Marine Band.
• In 1804, Vice President Aaron Burr mortally wounded former Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton during a pistol duel in Weehawken, N.J. (Hamilton died the next day.)
• In 1859, Big Ben, the great bell inside the famous London clock tower, chimed for the first time.
• In 1864, Confederate forces led by General Jubal Early began an abortive invasion of Washington, D.C., turning back the next day.
• In 1914, Babe Ruth made his Major League baseball debut, pitching the Boston Red Sox to a 4-3 victory over Cleveland.
• In 1955, the U.S. Air Force Academy swore in its first class of cadets at its temporary quarters at Lowry Air Force Base in Colorado.
• In 1972, the World Chess Championship opened as grandmaster Bobby Fischer, of the United States, and defending champion Boris Spassky, of the Soviet Union, began play in Reykjavik, Iceland. (Fischer won after 21 games.)
• In 1979, the abandoned U.S. space station Skylab made a spectacular return to Earth, burning up in the atmosphere and showering debris over the Indian Ocean and Australia.
• In 1989, actor and director Laurence Olivier died in Steyning, West Sussex, England, at age 82.
• In 1991, a Nigeria Airways DC-8 carrying Muslim pilgrims crashed at the Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, international airport, killing all 261 people on board.
• In 1995, the U.N.-designated “safe haven” of Srebrenica in Bosnia-Herzegovina fell to Bosnian Serb forces, who then carried out the killings of more than 8,000 Muslim men and boys.
• In 2006, eight bombs hit a commuter rail network during evening rush hour in Mumbai, India, killing more than 200 people.
• In 2020, President Donald Trump wore a mask during a visit to a military hospital; it was the first time he had been seen in public with one.
Today’s Birthdays: Actor Susan Seaforth Hayes is 80. Singer Jeff Hanna (Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) is 76. Ventriloquist-actor Jay Johnson is 74. Actor Bruce McGill is 73. Actor Stephen Lang is 71. Actor Mindy Sterling is 70. Actor Sela Ward is 67. Reggae singer Michael Rose (Black Uhuru) is 66. Singer Peter Murphy is 66. Actor Mark Lester is 65. Jazz musician Kirk Whalum is 65. Singer Suzanne Vega is 64. Rock guitarist Richie Sambora (Bon Jovi) is 64. Actor Lisa Rinna is 60. Rock musician Scott Shriner (Weezer) is 58. Actor Debbe Dunning is 57. Actor Greg Grunberg is 57. Wildlife expert Jeff Corwin is 56. Actor Justin Chambers is 53. Actor Leisha Hailey is 52. Actor Michael Rosenbaum is 51. Pop-rock singer Andrew Bird is 50. Country singer Scotty Emerick is 50. Rapper Lil’ Kim is 49. U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona is 48. Actor Jon Wellner is 48. Rapper Lil’ Zane is 42. Pop-jazz singer-musician Peter Cincotti is 40. Actor Serinda Swan is 39. Actor Robert Adamson is 38. Actor David Henrie is 34. Actor Connor Paolo is 33. Former tennis player Caroline Wozniacki is 33. R&B/pop singer Alessia Cara is 27.