What's it worth on eBay? Skiing into the bars

Breweriana refers to articles containing a brewery or brand name of a beer.
This sign was made by Budweiser and was used as a brand display in bars across the country.
The image of three ladies water skiing is a classic image dating from the mid 1950s. The sign was made in three variations, and all are highly sought after by collectors.
The image is printed on a translucent plastic and illuminated from the back by a fluorescent tube.
We recently found this in a basement of a local home.
We listed this for auction on eBay, with an opening bid of $150. The auction was for 10 days, and we had seven bidders enter 19 bids, with the winning bid being $405.