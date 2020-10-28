Chef Gerron Hurt's first visit to Dubuque was an eye-opener.
"Immediately, from the bridge, I was mesmerized," he said. "It was my very first time here. I'd never even heard of Dubuque."
The 27-year-old MasterChef winner and owner of Southern Ego -- which opened in November -- as well as Brandi Hurt, his wife of eight months, split their time between Dubuque and Nashville.
Hurt's journey to MasterChef began in the family kitchen in Louisville, Ken. One of eight children, he immediately took an interest in his mother's cooking.
"My mom went to culinary school," Hurt said. "She never worked in a restaurant, but she did a lot of catering for friends and family and the church."
Hurt's brand revolves around the recipes of his mother and grandmother, elevated to appeal to discerning diners.
"A lot of my recipes center around family," he said. "Those things that were served at the table that were special."
Hurt and his wife met at Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green. After graduation, the couple moved to Nashville, where they both began teaching.
"We were sitting on the couch one day watching the news," Hurt said. "And an ad came on saying MasterChef was coming to Nashville for auditions. We both made a joke about me going. But she said, 'No, babe, you should really try out.'"
Hurt appeared on the show in 2018. Restaurateur Joe Bastianich was his mentor.
"Joe was actually the one who taught me how to make fresh pasta," Hurt said. "Having Joe as my mentor was by far the greatest accomplishment, other than winning. He's tough. To please him let me know that I was doing something right."
Hurt said MasterChef judges Gordon Ramsay and Aarón Sánchez also are invested in his success.
"The first question I get everywhere I go is 'How is Gordon Ramsay in real life?' Hurt said. "He's truly an awesome being. He genuinely cares about people."
When Ramsay can't check in personally, a member of his team will call or text to see how the budding entrepreneur is doing.
"He has continued to stay in touch," Hurt said. "Aarón is the same way. We text back and forth quite a bit."
Hurt never thought about taking the MasterChef top prize.
"It was always an experience for me," he said. "It was never about winning. Gordon Ramsay is an idol of mine. Just to learn something from him was a blessing and an honor."
Hurt said it was divine intervention with a dash of fate that brought Kyle and Sahar Lane, owners of The Comedy Bar -- which also opened recently near Southern Eats in Dubuque's Historic Millwork District -- into his life.
"I was on the show, but I hadn't won yet," Hurt said. "They reached out through social media and said, 'We just opened in Nashville, and we know you live here. We'd love for you to come and enjoy a show. We just started building a friendship. And God puts people in your life to help you. And I think that's what happened in this case."
Last year, The Comedy Bar owners invited the Hurts on a trip to Chicago.
"We stayed a couple of days in Chicago," he said. "Then they said, 'There's this beautiful little town. We want you guys to see it.' And they brought us to Dubuque."
Hurt admired the beauty of the city, the Historic Millwork District and, most of all, the friendliness of the people. By the time the idea of partnering with the Lanes and their new location in Dubuque was mentioned, Hurt was sold.
"We knew this could be a peaceful home away from home," he said. "We said, 'Yes, let's do it.'"
With an apartment in the Historic Millwork District, Hurt spends about two weeks each month in town. Brandi Hurt continues to teach full time, while managing her husband's bookings.
"This has become our home away from home," Hurt said. "Nashville is busy all the time. There's so many people. Traffic is crazy. Dubuque is a breath of fresh air for us."
Hurt hopes that Southern Ego eventually will have restaurants nationwide, with the Dubuque location as its flagship. He continues to work with his Family on a Plate brand and also will soon open a culinary studio in Nashville.
Other future plans include a cookbook, a cooking show and a cooking network.
Before all of that happens, Hurt will return to the classroom in Nashville, at least for a little while. But there's a good reason for that: The couple's first child, a girl, is due in June.
"We're really excited," Hurt said. "We're thinking about names, and we really want to name her something that is representative of Dubuque."
Hurt is humble about his meteoric rise in the food world.
"It's been such a blessing to embark on an experience like this," he said. "I have the option to do what I want to do now, and I can't say enough about how special that is. Never in a million years did I ever think I would be in this position. And it changed so fast. Overnight."
Hurt and his wife have fallen in love with the city of Dubuque and are glad to count themselves among those who call it home.
"It's where Southern Ego was born, and it's where our baby girl was conceived," Hurt said. "Dubuque is near and dear to our hearts and always will be."