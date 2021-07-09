The alien-invasion action of “The Tomorrow War” surpasses expectations, offering some fun summer sci-fi affair.
Military forces from the year 2051 time-jump back to 2022 to enlist help against an alien force that is winning a future war. With less than 500,000 humans left in the future, Dan Forester is conscripted into service and sent to 2051.
The film stars Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, J.K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin and Sam Richardson. The film is directed by Chris McKay.
“The Tomorrow War” has some generic sci-fi setup, but it offers an interesting concept and some effective action to boot. The performances from Pratt and Strahovski are standouts, as well.
The film does a surprisingly good job in setting up its gritty atmosphere. It also addresses potential plot holes such as paradoxes in a clever way. The universe feels fairly rich in the first act, even if some developments don’t get much attention later on.
For example, each soldier is given a wrist-constrained device at enlistment. The setup is interesting with the device, but it’s hardly ever used or explored throughout the film. There was a sturdy setup, but the result is a missed opportunity.
Pratt is excellent as the frontman. He displays some emotional chops with the endearing relationship between Dan and his daughter, Muri. I didn’t expect such a compelling emotional anchor, but it goes a long way in getting you to invest in the story.
Pratt and Strahovski steal the film when they’re onscreen together. Strahovski is particularly fantastic. She often gives a performance that feels out of the film’s league. There are some rich emotional developments with her character that elevate things. She is clearly the film’s MVP from a storytelling standpoint.
Unfortunately, supporting players such as Gilpin and Simmons are
underused. Gilpin especially has nothing of note to do, which is too bad.
The film boasts some engaging action. From a particular sequence in a desecrated version of Miami to a military base assault in the second act, the film has some popcorn-munching fun.
The film’s scope is large in scale, and it sometimes can feel excessive. The $200 million budget is heavily dedicated to the visual effects, which can be hit-or-miss. There are occasionally some heavy globs of CGI that feel gratuitous and unfinished.
On a positive note, much of the CGI of the alien creatures is rather impressive. Despite the silly name “Whitespikes,” the creatures often look menacing and pose a real threat for the characters.
The film has a somewhat underwhelming conclusion. I respect the unconventional approach to the finale, but it feels undercooked. The final confrontation and scene are a rushed CGI-glob fest. Some sudden out-of-pocket narration with horrible dialogue combine to end the film on an awkward note.
“The Tomorrow War” heavily exceeded my expectations, but it’s still quite flawed. I went in expecting to dread it, but it really entertained me. The emotional hook and effective setup were much better than I expected.
Even though it has generic elements, fumbles plot points and so on, the film offers enough mindless fun to compensate — at least for me.
Perhaps my final score benefits from my low expectations, but I just had a lot of fun watching it. This would make for a great watch with family this post-Fourth-of-July week.
I give “The Tomorrow War” 3.5 stars out of 5. The film is rated PG-13 and runs for 2 hours and 18 minutes. It’s available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.