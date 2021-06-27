What's it worth on eBay? Better late (sale) than never

Selling on eBay requires patience and perseverance to find the best value for items that have limited demand but also are hard to find.
The year 2020 opened with many challenges because of the COVID-19 pandemic. People sheltered at home and many of our normal activities shut down.
One of our services is to clean out private homes for families. I was scheduled to clean out a home in Galena, Ill., in April, but with Illinois shut down, it was delayed until July.
During the preparation for the estate sale, I found this pair of midcentury bowtie sconces on either side of a bathroom mirror.
I normally do not remove fixtures when doing estate sales, but I recognized the potential for value in these items. Past sales history had these lights selling for $100-$450 each.
We started listing these in July 2020 and had them available for sale on eBay for several months. We sold the pair this past week for $339 and shipped them to a buyer in California — almost a year later but well worth the time.