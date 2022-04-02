Editor’s note: This is the 11th of an ongoing series that highlights the stained-glass art collections of tri-state worship spaces. Look for future installments the first Saturday of each month.
Standing outside the country church in Elkport, Iowa, one can’t help but think of the famous line from Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”: “Though she be but little, she is fierce.”
The church literally was resurrected after a devastating spring flood in May 2004 that rendered the building unusable. The dike that had been constructed to protect the community from floodwaters was breached by Elk Creek.
“It was the creek that got us that time,” said Ron Kuehl, a member of Immanuel Preservation Society, the nonprofit that was founded by congregation members in 2009 to restore the church.
Elkport, at the confluence of the Turkey and Volga rivers and Elk Creek in Clayton County, was used to dealing with floods. The town dealt with no fewer than nine floods throughout 125 years. In 1949, the dike was built, and for more than 50 years, it protected the town.
The church was thought to be on high enough ground that it wouldn’t flood — it had escaped damage previously. But in 2004, flood waters reached the church up to the ceiling in some rooms, and the sanctuary was under several feet of water.
Most residents of Elkport took a federal buyout and moved out of the community, although the town is still on the map and some people remain.
Miraculously, the stained-glass windows of Immanuel Lutheran remained intact and in very good condition.
The Frauen Verein
Immanuel Evangelisch Lutherische Kirche was founded by German pioneers in Elkport in 1859. The current building was built in 1875 for $2,000 (a little more than $50,000 today). Additions were made through the years, but the original building remains intact.
“The bell came in 1899,” said Joyce Thurn, a member of the preservation society. “The front of the church says 1899, and that was the year the steeple was built and the bell went in.”
In 1906, the Frauen Verein, or Women’s Club, of the church was formed, and the women wasted no time in getting to work. During the next few years, the group redecorated the church interior, bought two chandeliers and recruited volunteers to build a road to the hilltop cemetery behind the church.
The largest project might have been raising money for the stained-glass windows, ordering them and having them installed. Despite the scale of the project, the women completed it in four months.
A basket social and bazaar at the Elkport Opera House in May 1917 helped raise $50 toward the windows. The club also solicited sponsorships from the congregation, including members of the choir and the Luther League. Those donations are commemorated with the names of the donors at the bottom of the windows.
“I can just imagine them at that time raising money,” said preservation society member Una Groth. “Somehow putting their pennies together to come up with enough for these beautiful windows.”
Simple windows illustrate the life of Christ
The historical records are lost, so the preservation society isn’t sure of the origin of the windows.
“Most of the records we did have were in a safe in the parsonage,” said preservation society member Una Groth. “We were able to salvage a few books, but most of them were unreadable.”
The society members thought the windows came from Germany, but they admitted that was just a guess.
“The congregation was German, as were most of the people here,” Thurn said. “So it’s a good guess the windows came from there, but they could’ve come locally, too. We just don’t know.”
The windows are simple opalescent glass, characterized by its milky appearance. An unusual feature is the swirled ring-mottled patterns at the bottom of each window.
Usually found in glass mosaics and lampshades, the swirled patterns might have been the artist’s attempt to leave his mark, as stained glass was rarely signed by the artists who worked on them.
In one window depicting Christ with a lamb, the Latin words “Ecce Agni” can be read. The Latin translates to “behold the lamb.”
Preservation society member Janice Butikofer pointed out some of the other depictions in the windows.
“That’s Jesus in the temple at 12 years old,” she said. “Jesus’s baptism by John the Baptist. The Garden of Gethsemane. The Resurrection. And then we have Martin Luther back there.”
A former Augustinian friar in the Catholic Church, Luther was excommunicated when he refused to apologize to Pope Leo X for his writings challenging Catholic doctrine. His translation of the Bible into German made it accessible to the common population, which had a major influence on church and culture.
He is considered the father of Protestantism and the Lutheran Church, so honoring him was probably an important goal for the congregation.
Restoring and preserving the past
For five years, the church sat empty.
“The fire department cleared out some of the mud and debris,” Thurn said. “But for the most part, it sat empty and wet and moldy for a long time.”
There was lots of discussion about what should be done with the building. At its peak, the church had about 100 members, many of them second, third and fourth generations of families who had been part of the original congregation.
“There was talk about tearing it down or moving it,” Groth said. “A couple of times, they thought it would be sold and moved, but none of those things ever materialized.”
In 2009, some members of the congregation, many of whom had grown up in the church, decided to form the Immanuel Preservation Society. Its goal was to restore and preserve this important piece of Elkport history.
“We got a grant from Keep Iowa Beautiful,” Thurn said. “We got donations from former church members. That’s how we got started.”
Cleaning out the church after it had been sitting damp and moldy turned out to be more about elbow grease than money.
“It was more manual work than anything else,” Groth said.
The extensive cleanup took about a year. Now, the little white church that stood against the flood is host to weddings, funerals, anniversaries and the annual German dinner and service sponsored by the preservation society.
“We have a German meal after the service and the Guttenberg German band plays,” Thurn said.
The annual event brings back many former congregation members, who share their memories of the little church on the hill.
“We hope it will stay here for a long time,” said Thurn. “It’s a special place.”