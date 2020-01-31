Event: Classical Blast — “From Bach to Rock, A Musical Metamorphosis”
Time/date: 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8.
Site: Ohnward Fine Arts Center, 1215 E. Platt St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Cost: $22 for adults in advance, $25 at the door; $13 for students in advance, $15 at the door. Tickets are available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday-Friday, at Ohnward Fine Arts Center, by calling 563-652-9815 or by visiting www.ohnwardfineartscenter.com; Osterhaus Pharmacy; the Maquoketa State Bank main office; Hartig Drug in Preston, Iowa; and the Bellevue (Iowa) Pharmacy.
Online: www.classicalblast.com
Tidbits
- Based in Chicago, Classical Blast has become regarded for its innovative arrangements of classic rock tunes performed with a mix of classical and rock instruments.
- The ensemble has opened for acts such as Joan Jett, Michael McDonald, Electric Light Orchestra, Rik Emmet, Burton Cummings and others. Other band members have performed with Survivor, J. Cole, John Legend and orchestras on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean. The group also has been featured on WGN-TV, Chicago Tribune, National Public Radio and other media.
- Classical Blast’s “From Bach to Rock” is a melding of classical and classic rock music. The show rocks out famed symphonic pieces by classical composers such as Bach, Beethoven, Handel, Mozart, Chopin and others and mashes it with music by The Beatles, Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, Metallica, Muse and more.