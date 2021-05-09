Hardcover Fiction
1. The Hill We Climb, Amanda Gorman, Viking
2. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
3. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro, Knopf
4. Whereabouts, Jhumpa Lahiri, Knopf
5. The Four Winds, Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s
6. Sooley, John Grisham, Doubleday
7. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
8. First Person Singular, Haruki Murakami, Knopf
9. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab, Tor
10. When the Stars Go Dark, Paula McLain, Ballantine
11. Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell, Knopf
12. Fugitive Telemetry, Martha Wells, Tordotcom
13. The Lost Apothecary, Sarah Penner, Park Row
14. The Paris Library, Janet Skeslien Charles, Atria
15. Good Company, Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. World Travel, Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever, Ecco
2. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
3. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner, Knopf
4. The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War, Malcolm Gladwell, Little, Brown
5. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
6. What Happened to You?: Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing, Oprah Winfrey, Bruce D. Perry, Flatiron Books: An Oprah Book
7. The Code Breaker, Walter Isaacson, S&S
8. Empire of Pain, Patrick Radden Keefe, Doubleday
9. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
10. Dusk, Night, Dawn, Anne Lamott, Riverhead Books
11. Broken Horses, Brandi Carlile, Crown
12. Broken (in the best possible way), Jenny Lawson, Holt
13. Cook This Book, Molly Baz, Clarkson Potter
14. You Are Your Best Thing: Vulnerability, Shame Resilience, and the Black Experience, Tarana Burke, Brené Brown (Eds.), Random House
15. Goodbye, Again, Jonny Sun, Harper Perennial
Trade Paperback Fiction
1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
2. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
3. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
4. Such a Fun Age, Kiley Reid, Putnam
5. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett, Harper Perennial
6. The Rose Code, Kate Quinn, Morrow
7. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
8. The House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune, Tor
9. The Book of Longings, Sue Monk Kidd, Penguin
10. A Long Petal of the Sea, Isabel Allende, Ballantine
11. Deacon King Kong, James McBride, Riverhead Books
12. The Night Watchman, Louise Erdrich, Harper Perennial
13. Interior Chinatown, Charles Yu, Vintage
14. The Sympathizer, Viet Thanh Nguyen, Grove Press
15. All Adults Here, Emma Straub, Riverhead Books
Trade Paperback Nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. Nomadland, Jessica Bruder, Norton
3. Minor Feelings, Cathy Park Hong, One World
4. The Body Keeps the Score, Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin
5. Entangled Life, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
6. The Body, Bill Bryson, Anchor
7. Leaving Isn’t the Hardest Thing, Lauren Hough, Vintage
8. Hidden Valley Road, Robert Kolker, Anchor
9. Becoming, Michelle Obama, Crown
10. Hood Feminism, Mikki Kendall, Penguin
11. The New York Times Cooking No-Recipe Recipes, Sam Sifton, Ten Speed Press
12. My Grandmother’s Hands, Resmaa Menakem, Central Recovery Press
13. Why Fish Don’t Exist, Lulu Miller, S&S
14. The Undocumented Americans, Karla Cornejo Villavicencio, One World
15. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
Mass Market
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
3. Bridgerton: The Viscount Who Loved Me, Julia Quinn, Avon
4. Bridgerton: The Duke and I, Julia Quinn, Avon
5. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
6. American Gods, Neil Gaiman, Morrow
7. The Name of the Wind, Patrick Rothfuss, DAW
8. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
9. I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings, Maya Angelou, Ballantine
10. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert
Early and Middle Grade Readers
1. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
2. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
3. Allergic, Megan Wagner Lloyd, Michelle Mee Nutter (Illus.), Graphix
4. When Stars Are Scattered, Victoria Jamieson, Omar Mohamed, Dial Books
5. Ground Zero, Alan Gratz, Scholastic Press
6. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
7. A Wolf Called Wander, Rosanne Parry, Greenwillow Books
8. Twins, Varian Johnson, Shannon Wright (Illus.), Graphix
9. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Harper
10. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
11. Sisters, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
12. When You Trap a Tiger, Tae Keller, Random House Books for Young Readers
13. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
14. Smile, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
15. Class Act, Jerry Craft, Quill Tree Books
Young Adult
1. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
2. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
3. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
4. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
5. Concrete Rose, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
6. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
7. Kate in Waiting, Becky Albertalli, Balzer + Bray
8. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
9. Last Night at the Telegraph Club, Malinda Lo, Dutton Books for Young Readers
10. Cemetery Boys (An Indies Introduce Title), Aiden Thomas, Swoon Reads
11. Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
12. The Gilded Ones, Namina Forna, Delacorte Press
13. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
14. House of Hollow, Krystal Sutherland, Putnam
15. You Don’t Have to Be Everything: Poems for Girls Becoming Themselves, Diana Whitney (Ed.), Workman
Children’s Illustrated
1. We Are Water Protectors, Carole Lindstrom, Michaela Goade (Illus.), Roaring Brook Press
2. The Rock from the Sky, Jon Klassen, Candlewick
3. Jungle Night, Sandra Boynton, Workman
4. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
5. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
6. Itty-Bitty Kitty-Corn, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), Abrams
7. Our Skin: A First Conversation About Race, Megan Madison, Jessica Ralli, Isabel Roxas (Illus.), Rise x Penguin Workshop
8. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam
9. Eyes That Kiss in the Corners, Joanna Ho, Dung Ho (Illus.), Harper
10. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, Putnam
11. Milo Imagines the World, Matt de la Peña, Christian Robinson (Illus.), Putnam
12. Oh, the Places You’ll Go!, Dr. Seuss, Random House
13. Pat the Bunny, Dorothy Kunhardt, Golden Books
14. Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?, Bill Martin, Eric Carle (Illus.), Henry Holt and Co. BYR
15. Antiracist Baby, Ibram X. Kendi, Ashley Lukashevsky (Illus.), Kokila
Children’s Series
1. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. Shadow and Bone, Leigh Bardugo, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
3. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
4. Six of Crows, Leigh Bardugo, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
5. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
6. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
7. Elephant & Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
8. I Survived, Lauren Tarshis, Scholastic
9. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House
10. Who Was/Is...?, Ellen Morgan, et al., Penguin Workshop