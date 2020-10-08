Vince Williams might not be able to recall the title of the first play he saw. But the impact of his initial brush with live theater remains crystal clear.
“I was a freshman in high school,” Williams said, a twinkle in his eye. “I was watching a high school play, and I said to myself, ‘I think I can do this.’”
For the rest of his high school career, he did. That led to decades more upon the boards.
The Dubuque actor originally from Illinois has since crafted a life in the land of make believe — directing, teaching, writing and even appearing on screen in television and film alongside Melinda Dillon with a speaking role in the movie, “F.I.S.T.,” starring Sylvester Stallone, and shot in Dubuque.
It was the stage, however, that Williams always called home.
“All I know is that I graduated from high school loving theater,” he said.
At 83, Williams recently was honored with an award for Best Actor, among five nominees statewide, by the Iowa Community Theatre Association for his role as Inspector Goole in “An Inspector Calls.”
The play was produced in March 2019 by the Farley, Iowa-based Road Less Traveled Community Theatre Company. It also netted awards for Outstanding Set Design and Outstanding Costume, with actors Devin Werner and Austin Ockenfels receiving additional honors for their performances.
The recognition was a fitting tribute to Williams, regarded by many as a veteran of the tri-state theater scene and who called the role his swan song.
“The neurons just aren’t as frisky anymore as once they were when I was younger,” Williams said, with a laugh. “And a frisky neuron is something you need. But I must say, it was a very nice way for an old Dubuque actor to take a final bow. The selection of the play and wonderful direction of it by Jennifer Maki were somehow just the right combination that worked well with my Method acting style.”
The Method style of training, introduced by Russian teacher Constantin Stanislavski, centers around an actor’s emotional identification with the character being portrayed.
Lee Strasberg was one of three American teachers associated with teaching the psychological aspects of the technique, with the Actors Studio in New York being the predominant school for helping actors hone that approach.
Williams’ acting instructor from the University of Missouri studied at the Actors Studio, a connection that enabled Williams to take an acting workshop led by Strasberg during a visit to the University of Iowa.
“It was a wonderful opportunity that gave me an added understanding of the technique,” Williams said.
After studying acting at the University of Missouri, Williams found himself at Minneapolis’ prestigious Guthrie Theatre. There, he worked on the technical side creating, building elaborate props and set pieces. He also participated in improvisation, blackouts and sketch comedies through the Brave New Workshop.
“I was coming elbow-to-elbow with a lot of really high talent,” Williams said.
Additionally, he landed a position as a technical illustrator for Honeywell, later lending his artistic talents as a medical artist.
Williams continues to sketch today, both at his leisure and for MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Thinking he might enjoy taking on the role of teacher, Williams later decided to return to the University of Missouri, where he earned a bachelor of science in education, along with a master of arts in speech and theater.
After meeting his wife, Pat — a pianist from Creston, Iowa — teaching for a stint in Georgia and having children, Williams learned of an opportunity to teach at Dubuque Hempstead High School.
“I can still remember coming in for the interview,” Williams said. “Hempstead had a unique stage. They said to me at the time, ‘Can you do anything with this?’”
For the next 29 years, Williams taught speech and theater at Hempstead, as well as mentoring a young Sue Riedel, another speech and theater teacher at the school who went on to carve out her niche in the arts.
She founded the Barn Community Theater, re-established Dubuque’s Grand Opera House and serves as the artistic director and theater manager of the Bell Tower Theater, one of several community theater groups Williams has performed with locally. Others have included the Grand Opera House, Fly-By-Night Productions and the Dubuque County Historical Society.
“I’ve known Vince for about 25 years, and it’s unusual to still be friends with someone you have known and worked with all that time,” Riedel said. “Vince is my favorite character, on stage and off. He’s a wonderful character actor, and with his Method training, he can approach a character in so many different ways. He’s an excellent dialect coach and a wonderful teacher. He’s the master of the pun. If you ever need a laugh, you’ll get it from Vince. But he’s also a very good friend. I started with leisure services before going into teaching, and I was new to it all — new to teaching, new to the classroom. Vince really took me under his wing.”
Riedel also pointed to Williams’ other talents — writing, sketching and developing a playwriting contest for students during his time at Hempstead to foster young talent.
As a member of the Iowa High School Speech Association All-State Festival committee, Williams created the banners awarded to students — a design that is used today.
“He’s really the total artist,” Riedel said. “Visual and performing. He’s a real star in my book.”
The creative spark runs in the family.
Williams’ twin sister played piano, and the two often sang together while growing up. The pair’s father was a vaudeville entertainer prior to becoming a church preacher.
Williams’ involvement in theater also inspired his granddaughters, Ally and Michaela, to pursue similar paths. Michaela recently graduated with studies in musical theater from Millikin University in Decatur, Ill. Ally is a senior at the same school with the same studies but has her sights set on film.
“The one memory that really sticks out for me is how he helped me prepare for my audition for ‘Charlotte’s Web’ at the Bell Tower Theater,” said Ally, 21. “I really wanted to be the goose character, and his advice to me was to honk like a goose at the audition. So, I honked, and I got the part. Before that, I had only gotten ensemble roles. His biggest lesson to me was that as an actor, you have to make big choices and commit to them. That’s something instilled in me that I’ve carried throughout college.”
The term “swan song” refers to a belief that swans sing beautiful song prior to their death, having not been musical during the rest of their lives.
“Although I’m not expecting death for awhile, for me, this was, nonetheless, a beautiful song,” Williams said of his award recognition. “I suppose it was melodious enough to others.”