When we are quite young, we sometimes imagine that we will save the world or be a missionary and give our life for some great cause. We carry noble ambitions with no awareness of the journey. We generously, but blindly, pray or sing the hymn: “Here I am Lord, send me.” All our vibrato of strength comes pouring out. Then, life happens.
Sometimes, a word or phrase just leaps toward me as I’m reading or listening. I try to capture that nugget of wisdom before it’s lost with my next thought. This happened recently as I listened to a funeral homily for a wonderful Dubuquer. I heard, “Can you see how it is that the weak lead the strong?”
We rarely think about that possibility, that the weak might really be leading the strong. We spend our lives striving to be the strong ones, the able-bodied, the well-educated and the courageous of heart. Schooling is compulsory, health clubs flourish, dieting plans and pharmaceuticals become billion dollar venues, probably more.
And yet, the greatest relationship that God’s wisdom offers us is recognizing how often the weak (secretly, humbly, often painfully) lead the strong, giving them focus and purpose beyond themselves. Some do that in large public ways. Most do it in quiet, hidden ways, maybe even known only to God.
Consider how it was that the tender love for young children, especially those on the margins, became a child care center in downtown Dubuque. Consider another quiet leader who greatly expanded our need for respite care for caregivers, and that, too, is coming to be. Consider, the one who greatly enhanced the life-giving GiGi Playhouse in Iowa for children with Down Syndrome when his granddaughter was born with this challenge.
Many families walk side-by-side with a family member whose mental, emotional or physical wellness needs the life-giving acceptance, love and care that their more able friend or family can provide. That early life confidence of “Here I am, Lord, send me,” was a prayer heard by God, maybe decades ago. And then, one day, when life happens, God takes that courageous offer into the mission field, not continents away, but right at home and in our community.
Lent is a good time to grow our goodness toward the larger world of giving away our strength, hope and dreams. How might we build better bridges and really invest? When we see a need, God provides the grace to fill at least a portion of that need.
God gives the strong a mission of outreach when the weak move in with them, touching their heart. This is life’s blessed partnership, where we truly become one body in Christ. This Lenten season, let us join intentionally with that one who will be stronger, safer, more confident and more joyful for receiving our deepened compassion and loving strength.