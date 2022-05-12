GALENA, Ill. — Galena Center for the Arts’ monthly Songwriters Showcase will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 19, at the center, 971 Gear St.

This month, the showcase will welcome singers and songwriters Jacquie Miller and Robyn & Ted.

Miller, a Dubuque-area musician, will share acoustic guitar melodies and a powerful soprano voice.

Robyn Davis and Ted Williams will share their love of their adopted hometown of Galena with their simple, acoustic style rooted in haunting melodies.

The Songwriters Showcase is a free event, but donations are appreciated.

For more information, visit Galena Center for the Arts at www.galenacenterforthearts.com or email info@

galenacenterforthearts.com.

Tags

Recommended for you