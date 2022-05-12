Singer and songwriter Jacquie Miller.
Singer and songwriter duo Robyn & Ted.
GALENA, Ill. — Galena Center for the Arts’ monthly Songwriters Showcase will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 19, at the center, 971 Gear St.
This month, the showcase will welcome singers and songwriters Jacquie Miller and Robyn & Ted.
Miller, a Dubuque-area musician, will share acoustic guitar melodies and a powerful soprano voice.
Robyn Davis and Ted Williams will share their love of their adopted hometown of Galena with their simple, acoustic style rooted in haunting melodies.
The Songwriters Showcase is a free event, but donations are appreciated.
For more information, visit Galena Center for the Arts at www.galenacenterforthearts.com or email info@
galenacenterforthearts.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.