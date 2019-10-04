A free screening of the documentary film, “We Are Still Here,” will be shown at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, in the Charles and Romona Myers Center on the University of Dubuque campus, room 146.
The screening will be followed by a discussion with Valerian Three Irons, one of the film’s producers.
“We Are Still Here” shares the story of the historic memorial horseback ride from Fort Butford Historical Site near Williston, N.D., to Fort Berthold Indian Reservation in New Town.
The ride acknowledges the Xo’shga, a band of Hidatsa who, under the leadership of Chief Crow Flies High and Bobtail Bull, fled Fort Berthold in 1869 to live free and maintain their traditional lifestyle.
Valerian Three Irons is the great-great-grandson of Chief Crow Flies High.
“We Are Still Here” won Best Short Documentary at the 2019 Black Hills Film Festival.