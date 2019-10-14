10142019-cur-cripplethreat

Ryan Niemiller, the self-proclaimed “Cripple Threat of Comedy,” will perform on Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Mississippi Moon Bar, Diamond Jo Casino, Port of Dubuque.

Event: Ryan Niemiller

Time/date: 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24.

Site: Mississippi Moon Bar, Diamond Jo Casino, Port of Dubuque.

Cost: $15, plus taxes and fees. Tickets are available at www.MoonBarRocks.com, Diamond Jo Casino’s Diamond Club, the Mississippi Moon Bar box office or by calling 563-690-4800. Patrons must be 21 or older.

Online: www.cripplethreat.com

Tidbits

  • A contestant on “America’s Got Talent,” Ryan Niemiller, the
  • self-proclaimed “Cripple Threat of Comedy,” shares his views of the world from the perspective of the handicapped.
  • Niemiller appears on Season 14 of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.”
  • Niemiller began his comedy career in Los Angeles, performing in clubs and colleges across the country.
  • Covering topics such as dating, trying to find employment and attempting to find acceptance in a world not designed for him, he aims to tackle the issues in a way that makes audiences think while laughing.

Megan Gloss

