Event: Ryan Niemiller
Time/date: 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24.
Site: Mississippi Moon Bar, Diamond Jo Casino, Port of Dubuque.
Cost: $15, plus taxes and fees. Tickets are available at www.MoonBarRocks.com, Diamond Jo Casino’s Diamond Club, the Mississippi Moon Bar box office or by calling 563-690-4800. Patrons must be 21 or older.
Online: www.cripplethreat.com
Tidbits
- A contestant on “America’s Got Talent,” Ryan Niemiller, the
- self-proclaimed “Cripple Threat of Comedy,” shares his views of the world from the perspective of the handicapped.
- Niemiller appears on Season 14 of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.”
- Niemiller began his comedy career in Los Angeles, performing in clubs and colleges across the country.
- Covering topics such as dating, trying to find employment and attempting to find acceptance in a world not designed for him, he aims to tackle the issues in a way that makes audiences think while laughing.