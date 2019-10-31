“Grey’s Anatomy,” 7 p.m. on ABC
In a new Halloween episode called “Whistlin’ Past the Graveyard,” Alex (Justin Chambers) is feeling optimistic that he can impress investors at Pac-Gen North, until he hears decidedly unwelcome news about skeletons being unearthed at the construction site. With few other options, he asks Richard (James Pickens) to help distract the money men and women from those distasteful reports.
“Million Dollar Listing New York,”
8 p.m. on Bravo
Season 8 concludes with a finale called “Four Men and a Baby,” which finds Ryan and Luis hosting a dinner party to promote their joint listing. Unfortunately, they haven’t reckoned with the tactless tongue of guest Ramona Singer (“The Real Housewives of New York City”), who won’t stop commenting on how tacky she finds the decor.