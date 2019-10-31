News in your town

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: Teen girls need more sleep

Ask Amy: Elderly mother caught in a lie

How long should school kids get to eat lunch?

Halloween can be dangerous for your dog

Painting class set for Nov. 12 at Mound

Play preview: UD to present semi-staged reading of 'The Comedy of Errors'

Food: Fall’s pumpkin spice finds its way to popcorn

Food: How to make naan at home, plus recipes for using it

Food: Veggie tortilla pizza with ultra-thin crust

Low-carb chicken and dumplings for when it’s cold outside and you’re trying to stay keto

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: How Mom and Dad affect future baby's health with their behavior

Almanac

Ask Amy: Separated soulmates are eager to connect

YOUR HOROSCOPE: October 29