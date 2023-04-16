Jean Marie Cardinal was born in 1730 in Lachine (now a part of the city of Montreal) in the Canadian province of Quebec.
Jean Marie’s great-grandfather, Simon Jean Cardinal, was the immigrant that left La Rochelle, France, where the family had lived for generations, to start a new life in Canada.
La Rochelle, an important French port, was heavily Protestant in a country ruled by Catholic kings. It was central to many religious conflicts and rebellions, including the Hundred Years War, the Revolt of Soubise and the Siege of La Rochelle, which saw Cardinal Richelieu order the city blockaded.
After 14 months, the city surrendered in October 1628, having seen their population dwindle from 27,000 to 5,000 due to the oppression of French Catholic forces. Simon would have been around 9-years-old at the time of the siege, which would surely have had a profound effect on him.
A Roman Catholic, he immigrated to the territory of Nouvelle-France, or New France, with his wife and two children (five more would follow) in 1659, arriving on the boat Le Saint-Andre, which had come directly from La Rochelle.
Simon’s great-great-grandson, Jean Marie, may have first been introduced to the Upper Mississippi Valley and Great Lakes Region by his father, Jean-Baptiste Cardinal, who died in 1764 in Michigan Territory, near what is now the city of Detroit.
By the time he was 20 years old, and most likely sooner than that, Jean Marie had struck out on his own. He was mining lead, hunting, trapping and trading in what is now Dubuque County. It’s believed that he is the first White man to reside in what would become the state of Iowa.
By the time Julien Dubuque arrived around 1788 (after Jean Marie’s death), he had the advantage of using trails and mines that Jean Marie had helped cultivate.
By 1763, thanks to the French-Indian War, France had lost all of its land east of the Mississippi River to England. By now married to a Native American woman and living in Prairie du Chien, Jean Marie spent his days traveling between French, Spanish and English territories, aware that tensions were running high.
Jean Marie and a business partner of his were hired by Abraham Lansing and his son, newcomers to the area, as guides. An argument ensued between the four men, perhaps over furs, and Jean Marie and his partner ended up killing the Lansings. The incident happened in English territory, and afraid that the English would come after him, Jean Marie fled with his family down the river to St. Louis.
He established a home base in St. Louis by 1765, but spent the next several years traveling back and forth to maintain his work in the area that would become Dubuque. Around 1776, he was awarded land grants that covered nearly all of the land that would become present-day Iowa, so he had a vested interest in continuing his relationship to the area.
In the spring of 1780, Jean Marie escaped British troops who had attacked some Dubuque area mines. The British were amping up their presence in the area, wanting to recruit Native Americans to join them and attack Spanish settlements.
A few months later, on May 2, the British attacked a Meskwaki village on Catfish Creek, with Jean Marie again barely escaping capture. This time, he knew the British would continue down the river to St. Louis to attack Fort San Carlos, a French settlement in Spanish Louisiana. He raced down the river to warn the settlers.
The combined British-Native American attack on
St. Louis happened on May 26. On the opposite bank of the river, a second attack was happening at a patriot outpost in Cahokia (Ill.), manned with a handful of American troops led by George Rogers Clark, a military officer known for his frontier fighting skills. The attack on Cahokia was easily repulsed, and the Spanish militia and settlers at St. Louis prevailed as well.
Jean Marie Cardinal’s warning was credited with saving the settlement. The Battle of St. Louis was the westernmost point of any Revolutionary War battle, and the victory kept the British from crossing the Mississippi, effectively ending their attempts to control the country’s largest and most important body of water.
Mortally wounded during the battle, Jean Marie Cardinal is buried in an unmarked grave near present-day
St. Louis.
In 1976, 19 tri-state area residents, including TH staff writer Stephen Good, who chronicled the group’s trip, recreated Jean Marie’s important voyage down the Mississippi River. It took them two weeks and 3.8 million canoe strokes in 26-foot-long replica canoes.
In 2022, an educational sign was posted on the Dubuque Riverwalk, telling the story of Jean Marie Cardinal, the area’s first White settler, and the only Iowan who died in the American Revolution.
Sources: TH Digital Archive: “Canoe voyagers reach St. Louis,” by Stephen Good, Aug. 6, 1976; encyclopediadubuque.org; ancestry.com; The Palimpsest: “Jean Marie Cardinal” by William J. Peterson, Nov. 1, 1931.
