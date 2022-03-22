Catch one glimpse of Patrick Myers and most would be tempted to do a double take.
He bears an uncanny resemblance to one of rock ‘n’ roll’s greatest front men — ironically, one Myers just missed out on having the opportunity to see perform live.
“We were a part of that generation that was just out of arms reach,” he said in a phone interview. “And it took a long time for that band to find their way back to touring again.”
Since 1993, Myers has channeled the moves, the moxie and even the soaring tenor of the late Freddie Mercury, serving as the frontman of Killer Queen: A Tribute to Queen.
The band will take the stage Friday, April 1, at Dubuque’s Five Flags Theater.
From the early 1970s through Mercury’s death in 1991 due to bronchopneumonia brought on by complications from AIDS, Queen was the champion behind such rock anthems as “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Will Rock You,” “We are the Champions” and “Another One Bites the Dust.”
By the 1980s, the group had risen to become one of the biggest stadium rock bands worldwide, accompanied by record sales ranging from 170 to 300 million that established Queen as a one of the world’s best-selling music acts.
Four years after Mercury’s death, members of Queen released an album that featured Mercury’s final recordings with the group. But with the absence of a lead singer, Queen wouldn’t tour again until a decade later, fronted by singer Paul Rodgers.
It was during that period of time when Myers and a group of college friends found a niche.
“I trained in classical guitar as a boy, then moved to rock ‘n’ roll when I was 14 or 15, formed a band and performed at a few festivals,” Myers said. “I came to London to study acting and was looking for a way to combine that and music. I didn’t know how. Musical theater didn’t appeal to me.”
An ardent admirer of Queen and realizing they weren’t likely to see the band on stage, Myers and friends put together what was intended to be a one-time tribute concert, featuring the band’s greatest hits.
It went better than expected.
Before they knew it, one concert turned into a series of summer shows. Then, the unthinkable happened.
Arenas that had formerly played host to Queen began reaching out, asking the tribute act to perform.
They did — and sold out at some of the same venues Queen did at its peak.
“People just went crazy for it,” Myers said. “Suddenly, we found ourselves doing this show. It just exploded and kept going.”
Killer Queen has since crossed the pond, selling out at such venues as Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre in 2019 and being named DigitalJournal.com’s Concert of the Year.
“What we’re trying to do is re-
create the feeling of being at a Queen concert,” Myers said. “We try to get the look, the sound and as much authenticity as we possibly can so that people feel like what they’re taking in is the real Queen experience, with Freddie Mercury and all.”
Myers admitted that filling such shoes comes as no small task — particularly with Mercury again returning to the limelight through actor Rami Malek’s Academy Award-winning portrayal of the singer in the 2018 film, “Bohemian Rhapsody,” introducing Queen to a whole new generation.
“It’s a big responsibility,” Myers said. “Freddie Mercury had this amazing energy and electricity that connected with audiences. For me, part of my acting and vocal training helps with adopting not only his look, his movement and his voice but also with channeling his improvisational spirit. Freddie Mercury lived every moment. I have to keep it fresh and fun each night because if I’m having fun, the audience is having fun.”
Today, Queen continues to tour, led by singer and “American Idol” runner-up Adam Lambert. But Myers believes there is plenty of room and demand to deliver the music of Queen to the masses.
“What Adam Lambert is doing with Queen is incredible,” Myers said. “So many people love this music, and I think that’s evident by how many people come to both Queen and Killer Queen shows. Especially after COVID-19, audiences are craving that kind of connection. Music is something that burns in the heart so deeply. For me, it’s just about unlocking that passion and helping people have the best night out with the best soundtrack ever to do it with. I feel like Santa Claus, delivering Queen songs. It’s a brilliant position to be in.”