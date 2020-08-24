Leaving in its wake more than 550,000 deaths and an economic toll in the trillions of dollars to date, the COVID-19 pandemic has devastated the most vulnerable in our society — adults 65 or older, people with underlying conditions and the economically deprived.
A vaccine urgently is needed to prevent COVID-19 and thereby stem complications and deaths resulting from transmission of the disease.
The speed with which this vaccine has been developed is remarkable. Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, infectious disease experts said that developing a vaccine for the virus would take at least 12-18 months, as compared with a typical timeline for vaccines of three to nine years. Now, in their continued blitzkrieg against COVID-19, several drug companies are keeping pace with their ambitious timelines, and some are moving even faster than they initially predicted.
I am truly inspired by human ingenuity when there is collaboration and commitment to a desired outcome.
At the same time, I have become disappointed by the lack of progress we have made in cancer care.
I just finished reading the book, “The First Cell,” by Dr. Azra Raza, which takes a critical look at the outdated models being used to study cancer resulting in a lack of progress in survival rates for cancer patients. I highly recommend the book to anyone wanting to learn more about our treatment strategies for cancer.
If you take the age adjusted mortality of cancer today in 2020, it is the same as it was in 1930. Since 1903, it has been well appreciated that it’s not cancer that kills; it’s the delay in treatment that kills.
Oncologists have been making attempts to try and diagnose this disease early. In the past three decades, we have seen a 26% decline in cancer mortality, which is about 1% per year.
To be clear, death rates are not dropping because of some grand new treatment strategy, radiation machine or surgical technique. Cancer death rates have dropped because of two reasons: First is the anti-smoking campaign, which resulted in a decrease in incidence. Second is screening measures to diagnose cancers earlier.
Preventive medicine, where disease is caught early, is what reduces death. The specialty of cardiology is a great example. Cardiologists realized that if they allow a myocardial infarction, or a heart attack, to damage the heart muscle, then the only treatment would be a heart transplant, which is draconian. By catching it early, they were able to use interventions such as anti-cholesterol drugs and reduce mortality by 70%.
Why aren’t we doing the same in cancer? Today, 68% of newly diagnosed, early stage cancers are cured by surgery, radiation therapy or chemotherapy.
However, if you have metastatic cancer (lung, breast, colon, prostate, etc), the same treatment protocols do not work. The outcomes are no better than 50 years ago. With the exception of a few cancers with targeted therapies, immunotherapies or antibodies available, minimal progress has occurred.
Here is an alarming statistic: 95% of the new drugs that we are bringing to market and eventually to patients’ bedsides fail. To bring one of those drugs to the bedside costs nearly a billion dollars. Imagine the time and money we are losing.
The 5% that succeed should have failed because they are only prolonging survival by a few months. For example, there’s a drug that extends the life of a pancreatic cancer patient by 12 days, at the cost of $26,000 per year. For little prolongation and survival, we are financially ruining 42% of cancer patients diagnosed with cancer. Almost half of women with stage 4 breast cancer are chased by collection agencies.
What needs to be done? We know that screening saves lives, but they have reached their maximal limits. We need to spend our resources developing new technology. We need to use nanotechnology, artificial intelligence and the many other incredible resources that we have invested in to solve this problem.
COVID has taught us that when the world unites to find a singular solution, through collaboration, technology and funding, the impossible can become possible.
After we defeat COVID, our next battle must be cancer. We need to invest the same amount of resources as we did to fight a pandemic, and then maybe we will see real progress.