“Boning up on a topic.” “Gotta bone to pick!” “It’s a bone of contention.” No bones about it, bones are something we rely on — in our conversations and our body. In fact, there are around 206 bones in an adult body and they help propel us forward, keep us upright and balanced, and protect our organs.
Unfortunately, annually in the U.S., 6.3 million people (including 2 million with osteoporosis) end up with broken bones. And in folks over age 65, recent studies suggest that there’s a 17% to 25% one-year mortality rate following hip fracture in women; it’s even higher in men.
Recommended for you
So what can you do to keep your bones in contention? Research published in Food & Function shows that if women get about 100 micrograms of vitamin K a day — say from 4.5 ounces or more of dark, leafy greens — they can slash their risk for bone fractures by 31%, compared to women who get only 60 micrograms a day. Another study in Clinical Nutrition found that upping your protein intake by 25 grams a day (4 ounces of salmon) cuts the risk of hip fracture by 14%.
Exercise is also vital for strong bones. Especially effective are resistance exercises (weight machines, stretchy bands, your body weight) and those with impact — that’s why I love jumping up and down 20 times twice a day. Weight-bearing activity is important, too; walking counts. Activities that demand a rapid change of direction and stops and starts are also effective. So, don’t be a bonehead, work every day to keep your bones strong.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.