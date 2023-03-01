“Boning up on a topic.” “Gotta bone to pick!” “It’s a bone of contention.” No bones about it, bones are something we rely on — in our conversations and our body. In fact, there are around 206 bones in an adult body and they help propel us forward, keep us upright and balanced, and protect our organs.

Unfortunately, annually in the U.S., 6.3 million people (including 2 million with osteoporosis) end up with broken bones. And in folks over age 65, recent studies suggest that there’s a 17% to 25% one-year mortality rate following hip fracture in women; it’s even higher in men.

