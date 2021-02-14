Happy Black History Month, everyone.
While we should, of course, treat ourselves to a wide range of voices all year round, Black History Month is the perfect time to add Black authors to your “To Be Read” pile.
The theme this year is “The Black Family: Representation, Identity and Diversity,” so each suggestion will focus on that theme.
From our youngest readers to our teenage readers and everyone in between, there are tons of great titles to get you started on your reading journey.
“When Aidan Became a Brother,” by Kyle Lukoff & illustrated by Kaylani Juanita (2019, Lee & Low Books)
This stunning picture book tells the story of Aidan, a transgender boy who is so excited — and a little nervous — to become a big brother.
Aidan is determined to help the baby feel as loved and happy as possible when they arrive, which means he has important work to do. He helps his parents paint the baby’s room, choose baby clothes and brainstorm names that will fit the baby no matter who they end up being. Aidan practices his read-aloud skills, picks flowers for his mom and tries to imagine who his new sibling will be.
Even though Aidan is nervous about being a big brother, his parents assure him that the baby will be so lucky to have someone as loving as Aidan in their life — just like they are lucky to have him as a son.
For more picture books all about love and family, try “Hair Love,” by Matthew A. Cherry and “You Matter,” by Christian Robinson.
“Clean Getaway,” by Nic Stone (2021, Yearling)
This quick, engrossing chapter book is all about Scoob, an 11-year-old who’s about to go on the adventure of a lifetime with his grandmother.
A road trip with your grandma might not sound super exciting, but G’ma isn’t like other grandmas. She understands Scoob like nobody else does, and she always knows exactly how to make him feel better. For example, she surprises Scoob with this road trip right after his father grounds him for two weeks.
They travel from state to state, and Scoob learns what life was like for his grandparents as an interracial couple, along with some shocking family history that makes Scoob realize his grandma might not be as perfect as he’s always thought.
For more middle grade books that focus on history and family secrets, check out “Some Places More Than Others,” by Renee Watson and “The Only Black Girls in Town,” by Brandy Colbert.
“Concrete Rose,” by Angie Thomas (2021, Balzer + Bray)
This prequel to the iconic novel “The Hate U Give” brings us back to Garden Heights and introduces us to a young Maverick, whose life changes permanently when he discovers that he is a father at only 17 years old.
Taking care of a baby when you’re still a kid yourself is no easy task, but Mav knows he’s going to do whatever it takes to be a good father. This includes giving up selling drugs for the King Lords and getting a legitimate job to help pay for diapers, baby food and everything else that goes into taking care of a baby.
Just when Mav thinks he might have what it takes to make everything work, tragedy strikes. Now Mav has to consider how far he’s willing to go to avenge the death of a family member, and how his decision might impact his future — and the future of his son.
For more young adult stories about love and sacrifice, try “American Street,” by Ibi Zoboi and “With the Fire on High,” by Elizabeth Acevedo.
Celebrate Black History Month with one of these great reads that show the beauty and diversity present in Black literature, and remember to do yourself the favor of reading widely all year round so you don’t miss out on vibrant stories like these.
Check out these titles and more from your local library or bookstore.