Tri-state clergy: Lancaster Lutheran pastor inspired by Catholic priest

LANCASTER, Wis. — The Rev. David Froemming’s Milwaukee paternal ancestral heritage is Lutheran, although through his immediate family, he was raised as Catholic in Horicon.
After religious schooling at a variety of schools — among them Edgewood College in Madison and Wartburg Theological Seminary in Dubuque — he became a Lay Catholic Minister from 1984 to 1998. He also spent time as a painter at John Deere Horicon Works.
“But I had a sense of call to being a Lutheran,” he said, and became one in 1999. Six years later, he was ordained a Lutheran Pastor.
Thirteen years ago, he became pastor at Christ Lutheran Church, Lancaster and St. Paul Lutheran Church in Burton. He also has written a book called, “Salvation Story,” and co-authored two published hymns with Leigh Newton, of South Australia — “What is the Scene From High on Mountaintop” and “How Long O Lord?”
He is proud of the 140-page book, published by Resource Publications in Eugene, Ore., for its look at the polar opposites of atheists and fundamentalists.
“A lot of people simply look at the surface things,” he said, noting that the book is a serious look at salvation through about 30 Bible chapters and passages.
Here is a visit with Froemming:
Family: Married to Kathleen O’Brien Froemming; daughter Caitlin Froemming Engelmann; and son Brian Froemming.
How long have you been a clergy leader? 13 years.
How long have you been at your present churches? 13 years.
Where else have you pastored? Previous Lay Minister of Education in the Roman Catholic Church, St. Jude, Beloit; Sacred Hearts, Sun Prairie; and St. Malachy, Horicon (for a total of 14 years).
How would you describe your preaching style?
The focus is set by one of the texts for the day:
• Provide social and historical context for the passage. Open key words in the biblical Hebrew or Greek to help understand how God’s Word is being proclaimed.
• Incorporate some life illustrations that the Gospel is addressing. Return to the main theme. Give reflection questions to continue to relate God’s Word to our lives and the events in the world.
• Conclude with prayer calling for God’s Spirit to lead us as the Body of Christ, that we can be God’s love, justice and peace for our world.
What is your favorite book in the Bible and why?
The Gospel According to Luke. As Martin Luther noted, there is no stronger engagement with the imbalance of rich and poor, wealth and poverty, than in the texts you will find in Luke.
Social justice is rooted in the prophets and in Jesus Christ. They are the cornerstone of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. And this is at the core of my call to ministry.
Describe a time when your faith might have been tested.
About five years out of seminary, I found myself in need of something in order to find meaning in the Word of God. I had hit a dry spell.
I was fortunate to encounter the work of a Catholic priest, author and speaker James Alison, whose work was shaped by the French born anthropologist René Girard.
Girard opened the Gospel to me in ways that has fed my faith to this day.
Describe a time when your faith seemed to be rewarded or enhanced?
Celebrating the life of others’ loved ones in Christ at funerals. It is a powerful and beautiful moment receiving affirmations for bringing together God’s Word with the real life stories of their loved ones.
What would you say to someone who is wondering whether God is real or not in their life?
The presence of God is where you find yourself moved to love, show compassion, achieve social justice and find peace.