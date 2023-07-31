Gym membership can cost $10 to $90 or more a month and only around 18% of folks actually show up at their workout facility regularly. Looks like a quick 15-minute, no-equipment-needed, at-home routine might be what you’re looking for.
Well, I’ve got one for you: the body-weight workout. It improves strength, balance, flexibility and stamina by doing push-ups, lunges and planks — and the exercises are modifiable to make them suitable for almost all abilities.
The routine: 1. Do eight push-ups from a straight-armed plank position or modified with bent knees or at a 45-degree incline against a wall or counter. 2. The lunge can be done by standing up straight with one foot 12-24 inches in front of the other. Shift forward, bending your front knee — keep it behind your toes — and lifting your back heel off the floor. Go as deep as you can. Need help? Hold the back of a chair with one hand so you remain balanced. Repeat eight times. 3. Now for the plank: Get in a push-up position and hold, with your body lifted off the ground. Elbows are directly underneath your shoulders, glutes engaged and core tight. Or modify it: start in a pushup position. Drop your knees to the floor and hold your position. Or plank at a 45-degree angle against a wall. Hold for 15 to 30 seconds. Rest a few seconds and repeat the whole cycle two or more times. For more strength-building exercises you can do at home, checkout the exercise routines at LongevityPlaybook.com.