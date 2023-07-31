Gym membership can cost $10 to $90 or more a month and only around 18% of folks actually show up at their workout facility regularly. Looks like a quick 15-minute, no-equipment-needed, at-home routine might be what you’re looking for.

Well, I’ve got one for you: the body-weight workout. It improves strength, balance, flexibility and stamina by doing push-ups, lunges and planks — and the exercises are modifiable to make them suitable for almost all abilities.

