If your birthday is today: Listen, assess and make counteroffers. Show compassion and understanding, and make sure you include something for everyone. Being a crowd-pleaser will help you get things done.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Jealousy will set your emotions on fire. Separate yourself from whatever is happening. Nothing is as you assume.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Don't wait until the last minute to make plans. Information shared among friends, colleagues or family will be valuable.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Stop worrying about what others do or say and put your energy into something that intrigues you. Expand your qualifications.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Stick close to home and to what are familiar with. Keep an eye on someone who is making changes that could put your finances at risk.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Mix business with pleasure, and you'll make headway in an environment geared toward cooperation. A partnership looks promising.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) You'll be right on target regarding ideas and plans. Time spent with people who share your goals will help you broaden your vision.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) You'll get a good look at what's possible if you attend a seminar, industry event or community project. Pitch in and help a cause, and you'll make valuable connections.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Trust your instincts, not what someone wants you to believe. Push yourself to be more resourceful and to put time aside to take care of your needs. Kick back and relax.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Emotions will spin out of control if you get into a debate. Be kind and keep the peace without giving up too much. Look for a budget-friendly incentive to inspire others.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Assess your expenses. Look for ways to keep yourself in good shape and help you save money for something you want.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Evaluate your relationships, consider with whom you have the most in common and plan to spend more time together. Sticking to a routine will help ground you.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Act on your words. Share your thoughts and intentions with a loved one. Shared ideas, expenses and space look promising.