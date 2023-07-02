“An Inconvenient Apocalypse,” by Wes Jackson and Robert Jensen (Notre Dame Press, ISBN 978-0-268-20366-5)
When former Vice President Al Gore produced the film, “An Inconvenient Truth” in 2006, it caused quite a stir. A case could be made that Gore’s film was like Moses parting the Red Sea, placing climate alarmists on one side and deniers on the other.
That sea remains parted now as much as it was then. Authors Wes Jackson, a native of Kansas; and Robert Jensen, originally from Fargo, N.D., have taken Gore’s thesis a big step further with “An Inconvenient Apocalypse,” a public policy treatise on just how severe they believe our climate crisis, and the human impact in general, has become.
Jackson and Jensen’s warnings are beyond dire. They are terrifying. While many climate scientists warn that we are at the “tipping point,” Jackson and Jensen say that point has come and gone and all governments — not just in the United States — need to act now before the planet becomes uninhabitable.
The authors trace our climate debacle back to the origin of agriculture 10,000 years ago. They say that was when humans released the carbon genie from the bottle. And that genie has grown larger ever since.
“ ... it is highly unlikely that the destructive forces unleashed by humans over the past 10 thousand years since the invention of agriculture will be stopped in time to avoid what might be called apocalyptic consequences,” they write.
They also say EVs will provide no magic answer to our climate crisis.
“If you think trading in your gas-burning car for an electric vehicle is the solution, think again. The energy consumption and resource extraction required to manufacture EVs make them an ecologically unsustainable choice as well.”
What is required, Jackson and Jensen say, is a step back from unbridled economic and population growth and finding our place in the natural order.
“The new future — the future we are going to have to cope with — will be defined not by expansion but by contraction,” they say. “At some point in the future, there will have to be significantly fewer people and a lot less stuff, either by our choice or through natural forces that we can’t control.”
While many might agree with Jackson and Jensen’s thesis and solutions, many will not. In any case, theirs is a discussion worth having.
Jackson is founder and president emeritus of The Land Institute in Salina, Kan., and Jensen is professor emeritus in the School of Journalism at the University of Texas at Austin.
Tidemann writes from Estherville, Iowa. His Facebook page is Author Michael Tidemann.