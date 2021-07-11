Hardcover fiction
1. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
2. Malibu Rising, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine
3. The Maidens, Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books
4. Project Hail Mary, Andy Weir, Ballantine
5. The Last Thing He Told Me, Laura Dave, S&S
6. The Hill We Climb, Amanda Gorman, Viking
7. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro, Knopf
8. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab, Tor
9. The Other Black Girl, Zakiya Dalila Harris, Atria
10. The Personal Librarian, Marie Benedict, Victoria Christopher Murray, Berkley
11. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
12. While Justice Sleeps, Stacey Abrams, Doubleday
13. The Four Winds, Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s
14. Golden Girl, Elin Hilderbrand, Little, Brown
15. The Plot, Jean Hanff Korelitz, Celadon Books
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner, Knopf
2. World Travel, Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever, Ecco
3. The Anthropocene Reviewed, John Green, Dutton
4. The Bomber Mafia, Malcolm Gladwell, Little, Brown
5. Finding the Mother Tree, Suzanne Simard, Knopf
6. How the Word Is Passed, Clint Smith, Little, Brown
7. The Premonition, Michael Lewis, Norton
8. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
9. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
10. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
11. Reborn in the USA: An Englishman’s Love Letter to His Chosen Home, Roger Bennett, Dey Street Books
12. Somebody’s Daughter, Ashley C. Ford, Flatiron Books: An Oprah Book
13. The Code Breaker, Walter Isaacson, S&S
14. Noise, Daniel Kahneman, et al., Little, Brown Spark
15. The Cruelty Is the Point: The Past, Present, and Future of Trump’s America, Adam Serwer, One World
Trade paperback fiction
1. People We Meet on Vacation, Emily Henry, Berkley
2. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
3. Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell, Vintage
4. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
5. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
6. Mexican Gothic, Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey
7. One Last Stop, Casey McQuiston, St. Martin’s Griffin
8. The Silent Patient, Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books
9. The House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune, Tor
10. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
11. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, Ocean Vuong, Penguin
12. Beach Read, Emily Henry, Berkley
13. The Night Watchman, Louise Erdrich, Harper Perennial
14. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
15. Red, White & Royal Blue, Casey McQuiston, St. Martin’s Griffin
Trade paperback nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. The Body Keeps the Score, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
3. Entangled Life, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
4. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
5. The Body, Bill Bryson, Anchor
6. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, One World
7. Killers of the Flower Moon, David Grann, Vintage
8. Hood Feminism, Mikki Kendall, Penguin
9. The Bird Way, Jennifer Ackerman, Penguin
10. Nomadland, Jessica Bruder, Norton
11. The Four Agreements, Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen
12. Minor Feelings, Cathy Park Hong, One World
13. Hidden Valley Road, Robert Kolker, Anchor
14. The Beauty in Breaking: A Memoir, Michele Harper, Riverhead Books
15. Say Nothing, Patrick Radden Keefe, Anchor
Mass market
1. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino, Harper Perennial
2. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
3. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
4. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
5. The Name of the Wind, Patrick Rothfuss, DAW
6. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
7. Lord of the Flies, William Golding, Perigee
8. American Gods, Neil Gaiman, Morrow
9. The Catcher in the Rye, J.D. Salinger, Little, Brown
10. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace
Early and middle grade readers
1. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
2. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
3. Stamped (For Kids): Racism, Antiracism, and You, Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
4. Allergic, Megan Wagner Lloyd, Michelle Mee Nutter (Illus.), Graphix
5. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Harper
6. A Wolf Called Wander, Rosanne Parry, Greenwillow Books
7. Twins, Varian Johnson, Shannon Wright (Illus.), Graphix
8. Smile, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
9. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
10. Drama, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
11. Long Distance, Whitney Gardner, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
12. Turtle in Paradise: The Graphic Novel, Jennifer L. Holm, Savanna Ganucheau, Random House Graphic
13. Amari and the Night Brothers, B.B. Alston, Balzer + Bray
14. Sisters, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
15. When Stars Are Scattered, Victoria Jamieson, Omar Mohamed, Dial Books
Young adult
1. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
2. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
3. The Girl from the Sea, Molly Knox Ostertag, Graphix
4. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
5. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
6. Realm Breaker, Victoria Aveyard, HarperTeen
7. Ace of Spades, Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé, Feiwel & Friends
8. Blackout, Dhonielle Clayton, et al., Quill Tree Books
9. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
10. Concrete Rose, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
11. This Poison Heart, Kalynn Bayron, Bloomsbury YA
12. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
13. Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
14. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
15. These Violent Delights, Chloe Gong, Margaret K. McElderry Books
Children’s illustrated
1. Time for School, Little Blue Truck, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers
2. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
3. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
4. We Are Water Protectors, Carole Lindstrom, Michaela Goade (Illus.), Roaring Brook Press
5. Itty-Bitty Kitty-Corn, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), Abrams
6. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
7. Little Blue Truck, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers
8. Pat the Bunny, Dorothy Kunhardt, Golden Books
9. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial
10. Strange Planet: The Sneaking, Hiding, Vibrating Creature, Nathan W. Pyle, HarperFestival
11. Chicka Chicka Boom Boom, Bill Martin, Jr., John Archambault, Lois Ehlert (Illus.), Little Simon
12. Bodies Are Cool, Tyler Feder, Dial Books
13. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, Putnam
14. Raya and the Last Dragon Little Golden Book, Golden Books/Disney
15. Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?, Bill Martin, Eric Carle (Illus.), Henry Holt and Co. BYR
Children’s series
1. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
3. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
4. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
5. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
6. Shadow and Bone, Leigh Bardugo, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
7. Elephant and Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
8. Six of Crows, Leigh Bardugo, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
9. The Land of Stories, Chris Colfer, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
10. I Survived, Lauren Tarshis, Scholastic