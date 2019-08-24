SINSINAWA, Wis. — Aaron David Miller, known as one of the finest organ improvisers in the country, will perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, winding up the Summer Organ Concert series at Sinsinawa Mound, 585 County Road Z.
Miller is music director at House of Hope Presbyterian Church, St. Paul, Minn., as well a forensic musicologist for Donato Music, Scarsdale, N.Y. He maintains an active recital schedule, and his performances have been heard on America Public Media’s “Pipedreams” radio show and numerous television programs.
He has composed organ, choral and orchestral works that have been performed by such ensembles as the Seattle, Chicago and Zurich Symphony orchestras as well as the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra.
Miller earned a Bachelor of Music degree from the Eastman School of Music. His graduate studies were taken at the Manhattan School of Music, where he completed his Master and Doctor of Musical Arts degrees, studying composition and organ performance with McNeil Robinson.
For more information, call 608-748-4411 or visit www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.