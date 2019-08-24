A series of studies on Thursday nights and Sunday mornings will take place beginning in early September at GracePoint Church, 3100 Windsor Drive.
“Lord, I Want to Know You,” a devotional study on the names of God, will run from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays from Sept. 5 through Dec. 19. Authored by Kay Arthur, it will use a day-by-day format for home study along with weekly classes.
The cost is $16 for the workbook.
To sign up, email Mary Hirschey at mlhirschey@gmail.com or call GracePoint, 563-583-3929.
There also will be two Sunday morning classes open to the public:
• Imago Dei — Understanding What It Means To Be Made In The Image of God.
• John Piper’s Battling Unbelief: Defeating Sin with Superior Pleasure.
These classes will take place from 11 a.m. to noon, Sept. 8-Oct. 13.
Both classes are free.
To sign-up, call 563-583-3929.