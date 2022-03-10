Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St., will host a Zentangle Zoom class from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, taught by local artist and certified Zentangle instructor Stephanie Funke.
Zentangle is a method of drawing that anybody can learn. The class is for ages 18 and older, and includes a free kit with basic drawing supplies.
Registration is required via the events calendar at www.carnegiestout.org. Registered participants will receive notification when kits are available to pick up from the library.
Additional Zentangle Zoom classes will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays, April 13 and 27, and May 11 and 25.
Those interested can register one month in advance for each class. Participants can register for more than one session, but kits are limited to one per person.
For more information, visit www.carnegiestout.org.
