River Lights Bookstore, 1098 Main St., will host a book discussion on “Putting Government in its Place: The Case for a New Deal 3.0,” by David R. Riemer from 6 to 7 p.m. today.
The book tells the story of how President Franklin D. Roosevelt and his New Deal team created four new clusters of domestic policy. The model proved to work during the World War II era, but since the 1970s, it has sputtered in the face of rising international competition and disruptive technology.
In the book, Riemer explains the gaps, flaws and mistakes of the New Deal settlement and the changes needed to produce a New Deal 3.0.
For more information, call 563-556-4391 or visit riverlights.indielite.org.